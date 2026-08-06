Will Eno’s THE REALISTIC JONESES to be Presented at Center Players of Freehold

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Center Players of Freehold will present The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno as its first Signature Series production of the 2026-27 season. Directed by Center Players’ Artistic Director Michael Tota, the production will run from October 2-4 at the Herbst Theatre at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove NJ, marking the first time Center Players has performed in the venue.

The dramatic comedy explores modern relationships, mortality, and the truths we share next-door. The play centers around two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities.

The cast features Michael Gonzalez (Manasquan, NJ), Pamela Wilterdink (Point Pleasant, NJ), Kate McCracken (Howell, NJ) and Ankit Sharma (Woodbridge, NJ).

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