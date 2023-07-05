Cast Revealed For AVENUE Q at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its August musical, Avenue Q. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from August 12 through August 20.

Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Winner of the Tony Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, this laugh-out-loud musical - featuring actors and puppets - tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it's clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.



This show contains mature content, full puppet nudity and is not suitable for children.



The cast for Avenue Q includes:



Matthew Johnson (Princeton) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin Arts Theater for Avenue Q! This is Matthew’s fourth show with the Algonquin, and he’s very glad to be back in such a fun role. Matthew was seen in The Who’s Tommy (Tommy), The Outsiders (Ponyboy), and Kinky Boots (Harry).



JACKIE NUZZO (Kate Monster) spent nearly a decade performing professionally across the country & at sea. Credits include Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, the National Tour of Elf the Musical and Off Broadway’s Sistas the Musical. She is now a top producing realtor with Weichert Realtors.



MICHAEL MORCH (Rod) is so excited to be part of this talented cast, saying and singing ridiculous things as an anxiety-ridden puppet in one of his favorite shows. Past roles on the Algonquin stage include Into the Woods (Cinderella's Prince), Noises Off (Freddy), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), and White Christmas (Bob Wallace).



WILL PLATT (Nicky) is thrilled to make his debut at the Algonquin arts Theatre! Previous credits include Regional: Billy Elliot (Mr. Braithwaite). Other Credits include: Something Rotten (Shakespeare), Spongebob (Mr. Krabs), and Joseph (Joseph).



DAISHA DAVIS (Gary Coleman) is so excited to be making her Algonquin debut! Daisha is a B.A. Theatre graduate from Kean University and is a full time Performing Arts teacher in her hometown of Newark, NJ. Daisha has been seen on stages all throughout NY/NJ. Some of her favorite credits include Seussical (Sour Kangaroo), Shrek (Dragon), Little Shop of Horrors (Crystal), Children of Eden (Eve), Once on This Island (Asaka), Disenchanted (Princess who Kissed the Frog) and many more!



SUANN CHEN (Christmas Eve) is excited for her Algonquin debut! Recent performances: School of Rock with Phoenix, Wish Upon a Song with ACT and Shrek with MAC Players. She works as a Brain Injury Rehab Physician/Medical Director at Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean Medical Center.



JOHN C. SHORT (Trekkie Monster) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin for this production, in a role he was born to play. Thanks Mom and Dad, for making this possible by bringing me into the world. Recent Credits: The Sound of Music (Baron Elberfeld), Pippin (Pippin), and Wait Unitl Dark (Sam).



LEX FRIEDMAN (Brian) is delighted to make his Algonquin debut. He currently performs improv multiple Saturdays each month with ComedySportz Jersey Shore. Lex’s most recent scripted production was School of Rock (Theo/Mr. Mooneyham) with Phoenix at the Count Basie.



EMILY DEMAIO (Lucy) is super excited to be making her special Algonquin debut! Recent credits include: Every Wednesday Night (Lisa the Hat), Little Shop of Horrors (Crystal) and Shrek (Dragon/Mama Bear). Emily is a full time Realtor and resides in Tinton Falls.



BETHANY MIRANDA (Girl Bear/Mrs. T) had always dreamed of performing at AAT and now she is elated to be in her second production at this beautiful venue. Favorite credits include Matilda (Miss Honey), Kinky Boots (Trish), Something Rotten (Bea), Company (Sarah), Grease (Sandy).



Chris Coleman (Boy Bear) is very excited to be making his Algonquin debut in his dream show. Chris is no stranger to puppets as he recently completed his off-Broadway run of Sesame Street: the Musical. Some of his other favorite credits include: Matilda (Miss Trunchbull), Grease (Teen Angel) and School of Rock (Dewey Finn).



The Avenue Q creative team includes: Sean Openshaw (Director), Natalie Hayes-Scott (Choreographer), Beth Moore (Music Director), Caroline Laberdee (Stage Manager), Jason Greenhouse (Set Design), Roman Klima (Lighting Design), Jan Topoleski (Sound Design), Lawrence “Chip” Heptig (Properties Manager), nMax Tootleman (Assistant Director), Araiya Casriel (Assistant Stage Manager) and Joe Ficarra (Producer).