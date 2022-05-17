Cast Announced for SCHOOL OF ROCK at Mayo Performing Arts Center, June 3-5

Are you ready to rock? MPAC's annual spring musical takes the stage June 3-5 with four performances of School of Rock. Tickets are $20-$35. Trend Motors is the lead sponsor of this production. Tickets can be purchased at www.MayoArts.Org

Performances are:

Friday, June 3 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 5 at 2 pm

"After a two year hiatus, we're thrilled to be able to bring our fully produced musical back to the MPAC stage!" said Cathy Roy, MPAC's Director of Education and the Director of the production.

The production will feature a cast of young performers ranging from age 10-25. Cast members come from towns throughout Morris County and Northern New Jersey, including Morristown, Morris Plains, Mendham, Long Valley and Flanders. (See the cast list below for name and town)

"School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music, performing and the participation in the arts," Roy says. "We've seen firsthand over the last two years how important it has been to keep our students engaged in our Performing Arts School classes. Whether virtual, in person or hybrid, these programs have provided a critical outlet for students of all ages during a very challenging and isolating time. School of Rock feels like the perfect choice for us right now. It's fun, uplifting and inspiring, and will feature a lot of talented young musicians and performers. We can't wait to give them this professional opportunity and positive experience while once again sharing their talent with our MPAC audience!"

Cast Bios (individual cast member town follows their name):

JON RODRIGUEZ -- Teaneck (Dewey) has been an MPAC PAS teacher for nearly 7 years. Jon started his MPAC career assistant directing Les Miz and has served as AD, props master or stage crew for every main stage production since. As well as a cameo as Vince Fontaine in Grease. Before MPAC Jon worked as a professional actor performing in Jersey Boys (Joe Pesci/ Frankie US), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Ritchie Valens), and various touring companies. Jon is so honored and humbled to be performing with many of the students he's taught over the years.

JULIETTE TRUMBULL -- Morristown (Rosalie) is a senior at Morristown HS, member of the Mayo Performing Arts Company & a student of the MPAC education program since she was five. It is a dream come true to be finishing her time at MPAC performing on the stage where it all began. She previously appeared in the MPAC musicals, Grease and Shrek. Favorite roles include Veta, Harvey & Maureen, Rent (Morristown HS); The Duchess, Nice Work if You Can Get It, and Vi Moore, Footloose (Stagedoor Manor).

SARAH LEPRE - New York City (Patty) has been studying and performing in various educational and community theater productions since she was 7 and is so excited to be back on the MPAC stage! Favorite performances include: Spring Awakening (Wendla), Something Rotten (Bea), The Last Five Years (Cathy), The Sound of Music (Liesl), The Addams Family (Wednesday), Carrie: The Musical (Sue), and Into the Woods (Witch). She placed in the final 3 in Season 2 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage competition and is attending Marymount Manhattan College for her BFA in musical theatre.

DANIEL GARDNER - -Parsippany (Ned) is proud to make his debut on the MPAC stage in School of Rock! Some of his favorite past credits include Sondheim on Sondheim (ensemble), It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (George Bailey), Big Fish (Karl the Giant / ensemble), Miracle on 34th Street (Albert Sawyer), and Bright Star (Stanford Adams). Daniel is currently majoring in television and digital media at Montclair State.

AVRIL KAGAN -- Mendham (Summer) is thrilled to be playing the role of Summer in School of Rock. Some of Avril's favorite performances include Annie (Annie), Aladdin (Jasmine), and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Sally Brown). She has also enjoyed performing as Gracie in KOTA Production's Dance Divas Nutcracker. Avril is thankful for the support of her family and friends and for her teachers at MPAC, Annie's Playhouse, and Art of Dance who have influenced her love of acting, singing, and dancing.

ARI MANDEL - Warren (Zack) is excited to join the cast of School of Rock at MPAC, has been singing and playing guitar for 6 years. Previous roles include: Maui in Disney's Moana JR., Jafar in Disney's Aladdin, and Chad in High School Musical.

AMELIA CORCORAN - Morris Plains (Katie) is absolutely thrilled to be making her public MPAC debut in one of her favorite musicals! A seventh grader at Frelinghuysen Middle School, she plays guitar in the FMS jazz band and made her musical-theater debut in FMS's production of The Wizard of Oz this spring. She has previously appeared on the MPAC stage in several class performances. Amelia has been playing guitar since she was seven and French horn since she was nine. She thanks her guitar teacher, Oscar Suh-Rodriguez, for helping her learn bass, an instrument she plans to continue playing, for this performance.

LIAM HOUSTON - Morris Plains (Freddie) is so excited to be appearing in his first MPAC Mainstage production. Currently a sixth grader at Borough School in Morris Plains, Liam has been an avid drummer for 4 years, studying privately and participating in school band and jazz band, as well as select chorus. Past theater credits include High School Musical 2 Jr, Winnie the Pooh, Hans Christian Andersen, and Willy Wonka Jr. Many thanks to Kiana Vetrero and Eric Borghi for all of their help and encouragement to get him ready to rock with the SOR band.

JAKE JANIS - Oak Ridge (Lawrence) is honored to be in his first MPAC production! Jake's theater credits include The Sound of Music (Kurt), Into the Woods (Jack), Peter Pan Jr. (Peter Pan), and Matilda (Nigel). When not performing, Jake continues his love of music as a member of his middle school jazz band and choir. He is also a Boy Scout and avid programmer.

JOSIE GULISANO - Morristown (Madison) is thrilled to make her debut at MPAC. She was last seen as a featured dancer in Something Rotten and ensemble in Harvey at Morristown High School, where she is a Freshman. Josie was a player in Pippin with the Spotlight Kids Company. She has studied dance and musical cabaret with Spotlight Ambassadors. Josie plays the guitar, bass and ukulele and loves writing music.

MIA ADRIANNA MUÑOZ - Westfield (Tomika) This is Mia's first production at MPAC and she is honored to be part of the School of Rock cast! Mia has been attending the Mayo School of Performing Arts since 2nd grade and has grown through the guidance and mentorship of the staff. When Mia is not performing she enjoys reading, writing, playing the violin, and singing in her school Glee Club. Mia enjoys living her life dedicated to the arts and aspires to one day find herself on Broadway!

MADELYN PASUIT - Mendham (Marcy) is so excited to be a part of MPAC's 8th Annual Spring Musical! From her first debut as Edwina in Mayo Preforming Arts Center's Dear Edwina showcase, other roles Maddie has enjoyed playing are the following: James (James and the Giant Peach), Mary Lennox (The Secret Garden), Baby June (Gypsy), Molly (Annie) and many more!

STELLA COVIELLO - -Montclair (Shonelle) is thrilled to be making her MPAC debut in School of Rock! Stella is a 12-year-old performer whose favorite theatre credits include: Polar Express (Hero Child), Festivites (Ivy), Annie (Duffy), and Peace, Love & Cupcakes (Sadie Harris). TV credits include: Law and Order, Organized Crime (Kesha Jones), Sisters Pilot (Young Meghan). Short Films: Goldenrod, Peekaboo. Recent Commercials: Rockettes/Radio City Christmas Spectacular, US Cellular, Up 2 Us Sports, Phil Murphy Re-Election Campaign.

BRYELLA CHALLANDES - Long Valley (Sophie) Bryella is so excited to be at MPAC! She is thrilled to be here at her first main stage MPAC production! Bryella has also been seen in The Growing Stage's production of the Story of the Nutcracker (Mina, Snowflake, Flower, and Candy Striper 1) Bryella has also been in many MPAC classes, including The little Mermaid, (Ariel) Peter Pan, (Wendy) and many others.

GRADY WAYNE LEE HALL -- Flanders (Billy) is proud to be making his debut at MPAC! Grady was awarded the Donald William Yaw Youth Performance Award from CCM for his performance as Young Will in Big Fish. Prior performances include The Christmas Story (Randy), Elf Junior (Michael) at Brundage. Grady is currently a 6th grader at Assumption School and will be attending Delbarton School in the fall.

COOPER MANDALA -- Livingston (Mason) is very excited to make his debut at MPAC! He is in 5th grade and has previously performed in numerous productions at the JCC MetroWest and Children's Theatre of Livingston.

NICHOLAS TRUPIA - Roseland, NJ (James) Nicholas is honored to be part of his first ever MPAC production. He has been acting and singing since age 6 with The Performing Arts Project NJ and has enjoyed playing many roles such as Genie (Aladdin, Jr.) Sebastian (Little Mermaid, Jr.) and Bruce (Matilda, Jr.) He also enjoys singing in the children's choir at his church and playing drums.

Based on the hit 2003 film, Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock The Musical follows Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck wannabe rock star. After Dewey is kicked out of his band and threatened with eviction, his fortunes take a turn when poses as his roommate to take a teaching post at a prestigious prep school. He is horrified to discover that his straight-laced and straight-A students haven't a clue about rock and roll, and he makes it his mission to mold them into a rock band and enter the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. However, he needs to do all of this away from the prying eyes of the school's principal. Along the way, Dewey finds romance, self-worth, a proper job, and, most importantly, he teaches the children and their parents the beauty of rock!