Cape May Stage Presents A Virtual Reading Of THE WHIPPING MAN

The reading will take place on August 27th at 6:00 PM (EST).

Cape May Stage, South Jersey's Premier Equity Theatre, located in Cape May N.J., presents a virtual reading of The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez and directed by Roy Steinberg on August 27th at 6:00 PM (EST).

The Virtual Reading of The Whipping Man by Matthew Lopez welcomes back Jesse N. Holmes, Anthony James Simone, and Justin Pietropolo, the original cast of Cape May Stage's 2016 production of The Whipping Man. Acclaimed actor and director Gregg Daniel, who has appeared in more than one hundred movies and television shows originally directed the 2016 Cape May Stage production.

The Whipping Man examines a vital, but not often spoken of period in American history, the post-Civil War South, as former slaves and slave-masters struggled to acclimate to the new emancipated social order. The play is set in Richmond, Virginia in April of 1865. The Confederacy has just surrendered and throughout the South, slaves are being freed and soldiers are returning home. Caleb DeLeon, grievously wounded and starving, returns to his family home in Richmond to discover an empty house. Only Simon, the old family slave, remains. That same day, John, another former slave of the DeLeons', also returns. The three must navigate their new relationships while settling with demons from the past, culminating in a Passover Seder where former master and slaves must decide where honesty and loyalty will lie.

The virtual stream of The Whipping Man begins on August 27th at 6:00 PM on Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater page at https://vimeo.com/445314047 and on Cape May Stage's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CapeMayStage For more information about Cape May Stage visit capemaystage.org

