Candice Guardino To Tape Comedy Special ITALIAN BRED At Two River Theater

Candice Guardino, is set to tape her comedy special, “Italian Bred” on January 18th, 2025 at in Red Bank, New Jersey. Produced by Anthony Street Productions.

Sam Brownfield (Jim Gaffigan's Comedy Monster, Comedy Dynamics) will direct Guardino's Theatrical Comedy. This hilarious and heartwarming hit show is a“A Must See”. With years of sold out shows and tours under her belt, Candice Guardino is being called someone who “Stuns!” and is “Re- defining Solo Performances” by The Chicago Stage, Los Angeles, and New York.

In Italian Bred, Candice slips in and out of multiple family characters, recounts funny childhood moments, and sings iconic songs that all makes this woman one incredible talent to see. Italian Bred will remind audiences of their own unique upbringing and unforgettably humorous memories.

Candice, Staten Island native, graduated with a BA in Musical Theatre from Wagner College. After performing in many regional theatre productions, national tours and originating roles on stage, Candice was offered to be a writer in the CBS Comedy Showcase in Los Angeles. Candice has written screenplays, dramas, sketch comedies, and sitcoms. In 2022, Candice was selected to do an OWA for Sony Pictures Television to adapt a Vice article into a 1/2 HR comedy series. Also with Sony, Candice is currently writing a rom com for their streaming service, Pureflix. She splits her time between Los Angeles and NYC with her husband, Tom, their new baby boy, Maverick, and dog, Cannoli.

Guardino is repped by Attorney Adam Kaller of HJTH and AMI Entertainment.

For tickets, call the Two River Theater Box Office: (732) 345-1400 or please visit italianbredshow.com/tickets

