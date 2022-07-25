CRAZY FOR YOU to Open At Music Mountain Theatre This Friday

Crazy for you will open at Music Mountain Theatre this Friday and run through August 21! Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Winner of the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical, this laugh-a-minute musical romp is scripted by Ken Ludwig and features the memorable hits of George and Ira Gershwin such as "I Got Rhythm," "Naughty Baby," "They Can't Take That Away from Me," "Embraceable You," "But Not for Me," "Nice Work if You Can Get It" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."

A zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy, Crazy For You tells the story of young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theatre owner's daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows - through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity - to win Polly's heart and save the theatre.

The cast includes Louis Palena as Bobby, Jen Gursky as Polly, with Libby Kane, Mike Prikril, Joan Hoffman, Jonathan Wierzbicki, Bob Abrahamson, Justin Derry, Alison McMullen, Jaimie Geddes, Erin Wurtz and a full cast of 32 performers singing, dancing and bringing the Gershwin musical to life on stage!

Be sure to stop by Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville for Crazy For You, running from July 29 - August 21! Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

In addition to the main stage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year. The Music Mountain Theatre School also offers classes encompassing a range of disciplines, across acting, musical theatre, costuming, and dance.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.