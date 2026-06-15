CLASSIC AMERICAN TALES to Return to Cape May's Dormer House, Library & Science Center

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During the next four weeks, Classic American Tales will be at three different venues in Cape May: The Dormer House, The Cape May Public Library, and The Cape May Point Arts and Science Center.

From June 4 through October 15, except July 2, Classic American Tales (CAT) once more presents Tales at the Dormer House in which guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories written by noteworthy authors, read by a variety of performers. The schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances are on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

On June 18, Tales continues with Michele LaRue on June 18 presenting two charming stories: Sarah Orne Jewett's "Miss Esther's Guest" and Mary E. Wilkins Freeman's "The Parrot." LaRue's credits include performing in East Lynne Theater Company's Bride Roses, Suppressed Desires, and Gayle Stahlhuth's adaptation of Henry James' The Beast in the Jungle – all directed by her late husband: ELTC's founder and first producing artistic director, Warren Kliewer. One of the first to read on porches as part of ELTC's Tales of the Victorians, now under her own title, Tales Well Told, LaRue reads works by American authors in various venues nationwide.

Carolyn Nelson, on June 25, presents Stories from the Old West: "On Cowboys" from The Mountains by Stewart Edward White (1905), "Letter IX, Estes Park, Colorado" from A Lady's Life in the Rocky Mountains by Isabella L. Bird (1879), and "Em'ly" by Owen Wister, originally published in "Harper's Magazine" (1893), later included in his novel, The Virginian (1904). Nelson has worked at many theaters in and around Philadelphia, including the Walnut Street Theatre, Quintessence Theatre, and Act II Playhouse. Marking her third season on the porch, she will have just finished portraying Vivian Bearing in Wit.

On July 9, Phil Pizzi dives into horse racing with Ernest Hemingway's “My Old Man” (1923). Last year, he performed a one-person show, Will Rogers Tonight produced by CAT, at End of the Road Theater. He has also performed in musicals with Sea Isle Players, plays including Why Marry? and It Pays to Advertise under Stahlhuth's direction for ELTC, and was the host of The Morning Show on 98.7-FM The Coast, WCZT, the most listened-to radio station in Cape May County.

There is no performance on the porch on July 2 at 4:00 p.m. because Stahlhuth performs Margaret's Diary During a Revolution at The Cape May Public Library, 720 Franklin Street, as part of CAT's programming to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of The American Revolution. Written by Stahlhuth based on Margaret Morris's diary and other research, it's focus is the escalation of Hessian and patriot troop movements leading up to Washington's much needed win at the Battle of Trenton. Stahlhuth began touring the state with this show in March.

On Wednesday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., CAT with Animal Outreach of Cape May County, presents An Evening with Guy Davis as a fundraiser for both nonprofit companies. It's an opportunity to enjoy good food, complimentary wine and beer, and two-time Grammy-nominated Guy Davis who's performances include a mix of his original songs and cover songs by Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Mance Lipscombe, Blind Willie McTell, Leadbelly, Blind Lemon Jefferson, and many others. The location is The Cape May Point Arts and Science Center, 101 Lehigh Valley, Cape May Point. To purchase tickets, go to the “Schedule” page of CAT's website.

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