James Rana To Perform In Classic American Tales Hosted At The Dormer House

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James Rana will read the first chapter of Vladimir Nabokov’s “Pnin” at The Dormer House in Cape May, NJ. Every Thursday through October 15, Classic American Tales (CAT) presents stories written by noteworthy authors, read by a variety of performers, with lemonade and homemade desserts also served.

Vladimir Nabokov, author of “Lolita” (1955), considered one of the greatest literary works of the 20th century, was born in Russia in 1899. In 1945 he became a Untied States citizen, and from 1948-1959, was a professor of Russian Literature at Cornell University. He died in Montreux, France in 1977.

When the title character, Pnin, a Russian immigrant who is a professor in an American college, manages to get to his lecture on time, it is with the help of strangers. After CAT’s artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth read it, she started immediately to search for the rights. It took her over two years to obtain them: “Pnin” by Vladimir Nabokov, Copyright (c) 1953, 1955, 1957 by Vladimir Nabokov, Copyright renewed 1981, 1983, 1995 ​by Vera Nabokov and Dmitri Nabokov, used by permission of The Wylie Agency LLC.

James Rana, presenting “Pnin,” is an original cast member of the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical “The Band's Visit”. He stayed with the show for its entire National Tour, becoming the show's longest running cast member. He then appeared in the Boston premiere at the Huntington Theatre. His most recent credits include: The First National Tour of “The Kite Runner;” the world-premiere of “A Distinct Society” - a play about the Haskell Free Public Library that sits on the U.S. - Canada Border; “Richard III” at The Curtain Theatre; and the world premiere of “Iraq, But Funny” at Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre (Joseph Jefferson Award). James wrote, produced, and starred in the award-winning short film “Strays.” Cape May audiences may recognize him from when he worked as an actor and playwright even during COVID when Stahlhuth helmed East Lynne Theater Company.

Upcoming “Tales at the Dormer House:” July 23: Patricia Durante presents "His Smile" (1918) by Susan Glaspell about a woman who goes to great lengths to see her husband; July 30: Gayle Stahlhuth presents “The Diary of Calamity Jane,” but did SHE write it; and August 6: Frank Smith reads F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Camel's Back" (1920) about trying to mend a broken heart ​while wearing a camel costume. ​

The reading will take pkace on Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m. The Dormer House Bed and Breakfast is located at 800 Columbia Avenue. Performances are on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free. Reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com. To learn more about CAT’s 2026 season, visit https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org. CAT is a nonprofit theater with the mission to “Tell America’s stories one tale at a time.”

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