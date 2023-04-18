CINDERELLA to be Presented at Roxey Ballet in May

Cinderella, part of the Children's Classic Stories repertoire the company is known for, features unforgettable characters, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes and sets, and masterful lighting. Viewers of all ages will delight in the unfolding of Cinderella's fairy tale story. After being tormented by her wicked, yet comedic, stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. With two matinee performances, a school show and a sensory-friendly show, Cinderella is a family-friendly production you won't want to miss. Says Artistic Director Mark Roxey, "Roxey Ballet's Cinderella is a production that is created for all ages. It is funny, poignant, and has some of the most beautiful choreographic sequences of all the classics. The costumes and sets are magnificent."

The cast of Cinderella is a blend of international professional dancers and students from local towns that include New Hope, Lambertville, Doylestown, Flemington, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton. Cinderella will be performed May 6-7 at 2 pm at the Villa Victoria Theater, 376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ 08628 with a school show on May 5th at 10 am. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Click Here.

A sensory-friendly performance will occur on April 29 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. This performance is suitable for children and adults with ASD and other special needs or sensitivities. Adaptations to the performance include decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, and increased house lighting. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/cinderellasensoryfriendlyperformance.

At Cinderella's Royal Tea Party, guests will spend a magical afternoon with Cinderella and her friends enjoying tea, sweets and dancing! The Fairy Godmother will also be making a guest appearance for a fun story time and dance class. The Tea Party will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/teaparty.