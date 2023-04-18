Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CINDERELLA to be Presented at Roxey Ballet in May

CINDERELLA to be Presented at Roxey Ballet in May

Cinderella will be performed May 6-7 at 2 pm at the Villa Victoria Theater.

Apr. 18, 2023  

CINDERELLA to be Presented at Roxey Ballet in May

Cinderella, part of the Children's Classic Stories repertoire the company is known for, features unforgettable characters, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes and sets, and masterful lighting. Viewers of all ages will delight in the unfolding of Cinderella's fairy tale story. After being tormented by her wicked, yet comedic, stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. With two matinee performances, a school show and a sensory-friendly show, Cinderella is a family-friendly production you won't want to miss. Says Artistic Director Mark Roxey, "Roxey Ballet's Cinderella is a production that is created for all ages. It is funny, poignant, and has some of the most beautiful choreographic sequences of all the classics. The costumes and sets are magnificent."

The cast of Cinderella is a blend of international professional dancers and students from local towns that include New Hope, Lambertville, Doylestown, Flemington, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton. Cinderella will be performed May 6-7 at 2 pm at the Villa Victoria Theater, 376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ 08628 with a school show on May 5th at 10 am. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Click Here.

A sensory-friendly performance will occur on April 29 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. This performance is suitable for children and adults with ASD and other special needs or sensitivities. Adaptations to the performance include decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, and increased house lighting. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/cinderellasensoryfriendlyperformance.

At Cinderella's Royal Tea Party, guests will spend a magical afternoon with Cinderella and her friends enjoying tea, sweets and dancing! The Fairy Godmother will also be making a guest appearance for a fun story time and dance class. The Tea Party will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/teaparty.




Actors, Authors, and Speakers Will Appear at Tomorrows Event Marking 80th Anniversary Of W Photo
Actors, Authors, and Speakers Will Appear at Tomorrow's Event Marking 80th Anniversary Of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
Each April 19th, the Congress for Jewish Culture, along with Friends of the Bund, Jewish Labor Committee and Workers Circle, has organized a gathering of survivors and their families, activists, academics, and musicians at the stone in Riverside Park’s Warsaw Ghetto Memorial Plaza.
Algonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLY Photo
Algonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLY
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Hello Dolly! The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from May 6 through May 21.
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC Photo
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grimmz Fairy Tales on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Celebrate The Holidays With THE ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS at NJPAC Photo
Celebrate The Holidays With THE ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS at NJPAC
Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing spectacle featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions and will be at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, December 7th 2023 at 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Algonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLYAlgonquin Reveals Cast and Creative Team For HELLO DOLLY
April 18, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring musical, Hello Dolly! The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from May 6 through May 21.
GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPACGRIMMZ FAIRY TALES Comes to NJPAC
April 18, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grimmz Fairy Tales on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Celebrate The Holidays With THE ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS at NJPACCelebrate The Holidays With THE ILLUSIONISTS MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS at NJPAC
April 18, 2023

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing spectacle featuring the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions and will be at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, December 7th 2023 at 8 p.m.
MPAC To Present Free Webinar With Leading Autism Expert Dr. Barry Prizant April 26MPAC To Present Free Webinar With Leading Autism Expert Dr. Barry Prizant April 26
April 17, 2023

Dr. Barry Prizant, clinical scholar, researcher, international consultant and best-selling author, will share his thoughts and research on the many misconceptions about autism and the experience of autistic people. This free Zoom webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 pm. 
LOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in MayLOVELY Comes to Under The Moon in May
April 17, 2023

Broadway Veterans Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, CATS), Jerry Christakos (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jekyll & Hyde) along with musical director John McMahon (The Prince of Central Park) bring their award-winning, critically acclaimed show 'Lovely' a musical comedy to Under The Moon in Lambertville for a one night Special Supper Club Event on Friday May 12th.
share