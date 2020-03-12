CHICKEN DANCE Comes to Kelsey Theatre

As part of the Kelsey Kids Series, the literature-based musical for young children, "Chicken Dance," will have kids giggling and strengthening family connections at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre on Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

"Chicken Dance" is produced by ArtsPower, a national touring theatre company that actively engages and challenges children and families to think more creatively, feel more deeply, and be kindhearted and fair-minded members of society. This charming family musical is based on the book of the same name by Tammi Sauer. "Chicken Dance" has won numerous awards including The Donna Norvell Book Award which honors books that make a significant contribution to the field of literature for children up to third grade.

In the story of "Chicken Dance," ArtsPowers performers lightheartedly "Bawk & Roll" their way through the life-lesson storyline "every barnyard has its bully":

Marge and Lola, two barnyard chickens are on a mission to win the barnyard talent contest first prize: Two tickets to see the great Elvis Poultry in concert! But first, the chickens must present a performance that will score higher than a flock of very talented ducks, led by Mac who loves to play the bully. Can Marge and Lola face their challengers, against all odds, and win the talent contest?

"Chicken Dance" will be performed on Saturday afternoon, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children, students and senior citizens and $12 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kelseytheare.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request.

ArtsPower productions promote values such as artistic excellence, educational relevance, respect and empathy for every person. Since 1985, ArtsPower has created and premiered 33 new musicals and dramas that are now part of their repertoire of quality, American theatre for children and families. Over the years, the theatre company has helped light up the hearts and minds of more than 13.5 million children and adults by bringing original musicals and dramas directly to families throughout the United States and Canada.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events for the 2019-2020 season, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the box office for a brochure.





