CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Takes Off at Kelsey Theatre

Take a teenage runaway gushing with boyish charm and a big imagination who successfully poses as a doctor, lawyer, and airline pilot, millions of dollars in forged checks, and a cat-and-mouse game with an FBI agent, and you've got the musical comedy "Catch Me If You Can," presented by The Pennington Players Oct. 25 through Nov. 3 at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre.

Dates and show times are Fridays, Oct. 5 and Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. The community is invited to an opening night reception with the cast and crew on Oct. 25.

Based on the hit film by the same name and the incredible true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., "Catch Me if You Can" is a high-flying production all about chasing your dreams - and not getting caught. Set in the 1960s, the story begins as Frank is captured by FBI Agent Carl Hanratty after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy television variety show.

The cast features Scott Silagy of Ewing as Frank Abagnale Jr., and Tom Coppolecchia of Bordentown as Agent Carl Hanratty. Other featured roles include Michael Zweig, Philadelphia, as Frank Abagnale Sr.; Gina Whalen, Lawrence, as Paula Abagnale; JoJo Parks, Somerset, as Brenda Strong; Dennis Tolentino, Manalapan, as Roger Strong and ensemble; Crystal Huau, Hightstown, as Carol Strong and ensemble; Dan Slothower, Bordentown, as Agent Branton; Bob Abrahamson, Newtown, Pa., as Agent Cod; Ray Kleinschmidt, Toms River, as Agent Dollar; Steven Brandt, Mountainside, as Jack Barnes and featured dancer; Sheilla Kraft, Hamilton, as Cheryl Ann and featured soloist; and Shawn Simmons, Hamilton, as Dr. Wanamaker and ensemble.

Other members of the ensemble, featured dancers, and featured soloists include: Jennifer Abrahamson, Newtown, Pa., ensemble; Tia Brown, Lawrence, featured soloist and ensemble; Emma Bryce, Hamilton, and Kaleigh Coyle, Lawrenceville, featured dancers; Roberta Curless, Cherry Hill, featured soloist and ensemble; Lester Holmes, Yardley, Pa., featured dancer; Emily O'Sullivan, Hamilton, featured dancer; Karaline Rosen, Robbinsville, featured soloist and ensemble; Sasha Alexandria Saco, Trenton, and Reva Sangal, West Windsor, featured dancers.

Producer and costumer is Sally Page; the production is directed by Laurie Gougher. Francois Suhr is the music director with Trina Shumshonk as choreographer. Set and scenic design is by Haley Schmalbach, John Maurer, and Jeff Canter. Lighting designer is Chris Ghaffoor, Evan Paine is sound designer, make up is by Lyndsey Goerig, Miranda Horn is props master, and Beverly Kuo-Hamilton is stage manager.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website at www.kelseytheatre.org, or call the box office for a brochure.





