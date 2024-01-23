CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to The Growing Stage

The production runs February 2nd through the 18th.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

The Growing Stage will kick-off 2024 with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES.  Adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña, Illustrated by Christian Robinson, CARMELA FULL OF WISHES runs February 2nd through the 18th with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, February 2nd at 7:00PM.  This production is directed by Danny Campos, veteran TGS performer and teaching artist. 

This production invites us to Carmela's 7th birthday, and she's finally old enough to accompany her big brother on his errands. On their way to the laundromat, past fields of what her Mamí calls “flores de cempazuchitl”, Carmela finds a puffy white dandelion to blow, but her brother asks “Did you even make a wish?” Full of touching and funny fantasies, Carmela must decide what her deepest wish is and she must do it before her birthday is over.

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES  features a company of 4 artists: Irley Vallejo (TGS Debut) of Newark, NJ as Carmela; Tyler Miranda (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus, The Lightning Thief) of Highland Falls, NY as Big Brother; Lisa Burgos (The Hardy Boys) of Elizabeth, NJ as Mami/Ensemble and Danny Campos (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Kearny, NJ as Papi/Ensemble.

Special Opening Night Event - Join us Friday, February 2nd at 7PM as we kick-off CARMELA FULL OF WISHES featuring a performance from The Lakeland Youth Symphony, latin themed treats from Rose's Diner in Netcong and much more. 

Single tickets and season subscriptions are currently on sale. All subscriptions offer a 20% discount off of regular ticket prices plus benefits including: choice of shows and performances, reserved seating, 10% off additional tickets, unlimited ticket exchanges and no individual ticket fees charged on packages.  Please visit our website at Click Here or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.




