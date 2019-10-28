Broadway: The B Side Cabaret Will Come to Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, presents the cabaret Broadway: The B Side on Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 at MONDO, 426 Springfield Avenue in Summit.

Broadway: The B Side is a cabaret of lesser-known gems from favorite Broadway musicals performed by Dreamcatcher's singers and their guests. From old favorites like Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music to newer musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Dear Evan Hansen, these songs might have unfamiliar titles but have an undeniable impact in this intimate setting.

Performers in the cabaret include Dreamcatcher company members Clark Carmichael, Harry Patrick Christian, Laura Ekstrand and Scott McGowan, who will be joined by guests Julian Blake Gordon and Vanessa Parvin. The singers will be accompanied by Eddie Guttman, a composer, musical director, accompanist and vocal coach who works extensively in the metropolitan area.

Broadway: The B Side will run on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged as seating is limited. Purchase tickets online at www.dreamcatcherrep.org or by calling Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.

The performance will be held at MONDO, a cultural gathering place in downtown Summit. For more information on directions and parking, visit www.MondoSummit.com. To purchase tickets or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.





