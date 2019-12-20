Broadway Powerhouse Jeremy Jordan to Perform at UCPAC

Broadway powerhouse Jeremy Jordan takes the stage at Union County Performing Arts Center for a one-night-only performance on Saturday, January 11 at 8 p.m. Jeremy's sharp wit and wry humor, coupled with one of the most exceptional voices on the scene today make for an unforgettable night. Don't miss this one of a kind show!

He recently finished a Broadway run as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. His other Broadway credits include Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. His television credits include Winn Schott in "Supergirl," Jimmy Collins in "Smash," "The Flash," and "Law and Order: SVU." Jeremy can also be heard as the voice of Varian on Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled."

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway, NJ. General admission tickets can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You