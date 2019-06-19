Broadway On The Boardwalk Heads to Ocean City for One Night Only

On June 26th at 7:30 p.m., Broadway will truly come to the Boardwalk as professional performers appearing in the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC)'s 2019 Summer Season, as well as special appearances from the take to the stage to bring Broadway favorites to life. The 10th edition of "Broadway on the Ocean City Boardwalk" will welcome "home" two Broadway stars who got their professional start with the Ocean City Theatre Company: Nicholas Edwards and Christian Thompson.

The first featured performer, Nicholas Edwards, was seen in OCTC's productions of "Swing" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Currently, he is appearing on Broadway in the hit musical, "Frozen!" Nicholas was also seen in the National Tours and Regional Productions of "Sister Act." "Les Miserables," and "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Our other guest from Broadway, Christian Thompson, was seen in OCTC's productions of "West Side Story," "Smokey Joe's Café," and "Peter Pan." He recently made his Broadway debut in the new musical, "Ain't Too Proud To Beg - The Life and Times of the Temptations." Christian also appeared in the 20th Anniversary National Tour of "Rent."

This musical event will feature also professional performers from the upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!", as well as performers from the OCTC show choir, and the casts from the Junior Company's productions of "The Wedding Singer" and "Guys and Dolls, Jr." This upbeat collection of your favorite Broadway hits is one you don't want to miss!

Tickets for Broadway on the Boardwalk range from $18-$20. To purchase tickets call 609-399-6111 or visit www.oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice.

To learn more about the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company and upcoming professional and educational programming visit www.oceancitytheatrecompany.com





