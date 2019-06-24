Bollywood Comes to the State Theatre with TAJ EXPRESS

Jun. 24, 2019  

Bollywood comes to the State Theatre with Taj Express! Produced, directed, and choreographed by sisters Shruti and Vaibhavi Merchant, this spectacular musical event features songs from Oscar-winner A.R Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire). Written by Toby Gough, Taj Express is a high energy celebration of new India's pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring thrilling live music, joyful dance, and colorful costumes.

The story takes us on the journey of Shankar, a young composer, as he struggles with his music. It is not until after he begins to follow in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman, that he discovers his path to success.

Featured Bollywood stars in this incredible musical production include Mikhail Sen (as Shankar), Hiten Shah (as Arjun), and Tanvi Patil (as Kareena Kaboom).

Tickets: $40-$98



