Blair Underwood, Regina Taylor, Al Roker and Guy Davis Join Crossroads' Tribute to Cicely Tyson

TONY® Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose will be joined by stars of stage, and screen to salute the artistry, excellence and advocacy of trailblazer and acting icon Cicely Tyson at Crossroads Theatre Company's second annual fundraising gala A Night with Crossroads to be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7pm. Eastern. The "live" event, which has pivoted to a virtual one, will also include presenting global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson with Crossroads' first Champion of the Arts Award for its support of the arts, especially Crossroads Theatre Company.

A Night with Crossroads will be available live via the website especially designed for the event https://anightwithcrossroads.org/.

Crossroads will have Anika Noni Rose host the salute to the pioneering Tyson who was the first African American to star in a TV drama 58 years ago. Rose was named a Disney Legend for playing the role of the first Black Disney princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog, and received a Tony Award for her performance as best featured actress in Caroline, or Change, on Broadway. Like Tyson, Rose had her start in theatre and reveres the importance of Black storytelling, particularly today. "I am pleased to support the work of Crossroads, a theatre company dedicated to valuing, centering, and supporting the work of Black artists and creatives; and I lift my voice in gratitude for and appreciation of Ms. Tyson, whose career inspired not just myself but countless other young Black artists through the years. Her impact will be felt long after we're gone."

Crossroads alum Blues singer and actor Guy Davis will be among the Gala performers. A fave among Crossroads' audience, Davis will perform songs from his extensive blues repertoire. "Going to the Crossroads is like coming home to the family for Thanksgiving. This theater has been my artistic home for a long time, Davis said. "And while we're honoring Crossroads' 42 years of supporting and uplifting Black talent at the front and behind the stage, I'm also glad for the opportunity to celebrate the legacy of another dear family member, Ms. Cicely Tyson."

Also on the tribute and performance roster is Blair Underwood who appeared opposite Cicely Tyson in two movies (Mama Flora's Family and The Trip to Bountiful), NBC News personality Al Roker, and Golden Globe Award winner (I'll Fly Away), director and playwright Regina Taylor), who will play First Lady Michelle Obama's Mother in an upcoming series The First Lady. Students of the Cicely L. Tyson School of Performing Arts in East Orange, NJ will sing a musical selection Just As I Am, which is also the title of her recently release autobiography.

Crossroads will present its inaugural Champion of the Arts Award to Johnson & Johnson, the global healthcare company that shares the same urban neighborhood as Crossroads. "J&J became our first corporate friend and supporter several decades ago and has continued to be committed to supporting our commitment and dedication to storytelling about the Black experience," said Anthony P. Carter, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. "To acknowledge J&J's commitment and support of the art and art forms that celebrate culture and diversity, equity and inclusion as core values, we are presenting Crossroads' inaugural Champion of the Arts Award, Carter added.

A Night With Crossroads is sponsored by Zendesk and East West Connection. For more information about the second annual A Night with Crossroads, along with sponsorship and ticket pricing levels, please visit www.anightwithcrossroads.com.