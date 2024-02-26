Black Box Studios' Summer Rock Musical Theater Intensive To Return to Teaneck

For the first time since before the pandemic, Black Box Studios' SUMMER ROCK MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE will return to Teaneck at Debonair Music Hall for teens entering grades 6 through 12.

Since 2007, Black Box Studios has offered proprietary, uniquely collaborative theater workshops for performing arts students of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels throughout Teaneck, Englewood, Paramus, and beyond. With limited spots available, the ROCK MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE '24 runs June 24 through July 19, Mondays through Fridays during the day, and the program culminates with two evening shows accompanied by a live rock band.

"...My daughter appreciates that Black Box was the first company to take her seriously as an actress....while allowing her to hone her craft with excellent mentors and to perform in several high-quality productions!" - S. Schapiro of Teaneck, NJ

Professional Teaching Artists who work in theater, film, television, and music - some of whom are actual Black Box alums - work closely with students on accessing complete creative freedom, acting, voice, improv,and dance skills/ techniques, group dynamics, confidence/poise, and on an actual production for live audiences at the end of the summer session.

“I have known everyone at Black Box since 2011 when I signed up for an extracurricular program they ran, and still run, at a middle school in Paramus. Later, it was at Black Box that I began playing music professionally and this enabled me to go on to have a successful career as a musician. After all these years, I am proud to be affiliated with The Black Box, and to collaborate with the artists there on a regular basis. I can say with certainty that there is no other space in the area like Black Box: between the cutting-edge art they produce and the high-level arts education programs, they are an indispensable asset to the community.” - B. Shanblatt of Fairlawn, NJ and Queens, NY

Additionally, Spring acting and musical theater workshops for adults and teens run on select evenings at Debonair from now through early June. For more information, contact Black Box Studios at blackboxclasses@gmail.com. FB @bbsnynj.