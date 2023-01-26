Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BergenPAC Announces High School Musical Awards Show

The event is set for Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at bergenPAC.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Move over Tonys, a new award show is taking centerstage this Spring. The inaugural bergenPAC High School Musical Awards will celebrate outstanding performances from schools across the region.

"At bergenPAC we want to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of all students in the northern New Jersey region," bergenPAC Executive Director Alexander Diaz said. "The stars of tomorrow will shine brightly on our stage today."

The ceremony will be held at bergenPAC on May 22 and feature select live student performances.

Schools or individual students can register to participate in the awards program. bergenPAC's professional faculty will attend their performance and provide feedback to help the students develop as artists. Participants will then be considered for nominations at the awards ceremony.

Diaz directs The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC's annual summer musical, which draws teens from across the region to fill the acting and production roles. Its 2017 West Side Story production starred Clifton native Rachel Zegler as "Maria." Steven Spielberg later picked her to reprise the role in his 2021 film remake.

bergenPAC summer musical alumni have also gone on to appear in TV shows like Orange is the New Black and attend top musical theater programs, including NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and Montclair State University.

For detailed information on the registration process, visit https://www.bergenpac.org/education-1/pasoutreach or email outreach@bergenpac.org.



