Bergen Philharmonic's 88th Season to Continue with Second Concert in March

The concert will feature Maestro Yoon Sang Timothy Cho on the conductor's podium.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra's 88th concert series continues with Maestro Yoon Sang Timothy Cho on the conductor's podium on Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 pm at the Syriac Community Hall, 55 W. Midland Ave, Paramus, NJ.

Join the BPO in an evening of "romantic" music. This concert features 2023 Young Artist Competition winner, Bethany Bobbs, cellist, performing Dvorak's Cello Concerto. Bethany has won numerous competitions and performed with various orchestras across the country. She is a student at Juilliard pursuing her bachelor's degree in cello performance with the Jerome L. Greene Fellowship.

Repertoire for the evening includes 4 Characteristic Waltzes by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Dvorak's Symphony #8. The Bergen Philharmonic musicians come from almost every town in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

Ticket pricing: Adults: $25, Seniors: $20, Students: $10 with ID, under 11 free.

Tickets are encouraged to be purchased on-line before the concert at the button below.

Venue is handicap accessible. All ages are welcome. The Bergen Philharmonic is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation.




