Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents KREEPS WITH KIDS COMEDY TOUR

Kreeps with Kids Comedy Tour featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 8 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 17 and above. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2018 at 11 AM at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Kreeps with Kids Comedy Tour featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine - recommended for ages 17+

Get to know the other side of parenting when comedians Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos and Jim Florentine hit the road. The veteran comics will discuss their parenting philosophies and share their craziest stories about raising their kids. The age recommendation is for ages 17+.

Robert Kelly is a fixture on Comedy Central and hosts the top-rated podcast You Know What Dude? In addition to his storied comedy career onstage and behind the scenes as a club owner, Ron Bennington was part of two legendary radio shows, the Ron and Ron Radio Networkand the Ron and Fez show. Rich Vos has over 100 television appearances and is cohost of the hit podcast, My Wife Hates Me. Jim Florentine hosted seven seasons of VH1 Classic's That Metal Show and has been a regular on The Howard Stern Show, Opie & Anthony and hosts his own program on Sirius XM.

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC - the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.





