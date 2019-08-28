Bergen County Players Present PIPPIN

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest running little theater companies, opens its 87th season with the four-time Tony Award-winning musical, Pippin.



Under the direction of Ellyn Essig, Pippin will be performed at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from September 14th through October 12th, 2019. Shows will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org , by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



This coming-of-age musical tells the story of Pippin (Tom Kiely), a young prince and heir to the throne of Charlemagne, who longs for passion and adventure in his life. The musical uses the premise of a magical and mysterious troupe of performers, led by the charismatic Leading Player (Kimberly Olson Bunker), tochronicle Pippin's quest. With the encouragement of the Leading Player, Pippin explores the glories of war, the temptations of love, and the intrigues of political power before discovering that happiness lies not in the extraordinary but in the ordinary moments that happen every day.

Filled with wondrous magical feats and sizzling choreography, Pippin boasts a book by Roger O. Hirson and an unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theater giant, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). It features songs that have become Broadway standards, including 'Magic to Do; 'Corner of the Sky', 'Glory, 'No Time at All', 'Morning Glow' and 'Love Song'. The original production of Pippin opened on Broadway in 1972 under the direction of Bob Fosse and played for nearly 2,000 performances.



Director Ellyn Essig of Cliffside Park is a Life Member of Bergen County Players. She received the 2018 Perry Award for Outstanding Production of a Play for her direction of Steel Magnolias. Other directing credits include Veronica's Room, Getting Away with Murder, Hair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Catch Me If You Can and A Christmas Carol. She is the co-founder of Stage Scene & Song Performing Arts, a local theater company dedicated to education and performance of youths ages 9-18 years. 'Pippin was a record that never left my turntable,' raves Essig. 'This show is sure to captivate a wide range of audiences with its unforgettable music, dazzling choreography, and universal storytelling.'



The talented cast of Pippin includes Kimberly Olson Bunker of Hackensack as Leading Player, Tom Kiely of Allendale as Pippin, Mark Bogosian of Tenafly as Charlemagne, Elaine Thoman of Ridgewood as Fastrada, Dan Loverro of Parsippany as Lewis, Carol

Fisher of Teaneck as Bertha, Candice Belina of Paramus as Catherine, and Alex Café of Emerson as Theo. Other members of the company include Elisabeth Erdmann of Nutley, Jenna Stewart of River Vale, Cassandra Barckett of Little Falls, Angelina Aragona of Washington Township, Eric Holzer of Montclair, Eitan Hiller of Teaneck, and Aaron Correa of River Vale.



The production team is comprised of Ellyn Essig (Director), David Luke (Producer), Steve Bell (Music Director), Diana Baer (Choreographer), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), Kathleen Ruland (Asst. To the Dir.), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design, Construction and Lighting Design), Jody Laufer (Set Construction), Lynne Lupfer and Lauren Zenreich (Set

Décor), Barbra Murtha, Rachel Alt and Karen Markle (Props), Rick Essig, Joe Ercole, Tim Larsen and Rob DeScherer (Sound Design), Peter Simpson and Kathleen Ruland (Lighting Operator), Maureen Mulvihill (Costumes and Makeup), Rob Kopil and Randi Kestin (Sound Operation), Ellyn Essig (Sound Mixer), Alan Zenreich (Photography), Gloria Bumbaco, Ken Slezak, Darlene Slezak, David Luke and Mary Clair Bongiovani (Crew),

Marci Weinstein and Bob Young. (Programs), and James Lugo (Member At Large).



All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets for Pippin are $25 for all performances, and can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

Photo Courtesy of Alan Zenreich





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You