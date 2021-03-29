Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bergen County Players Academy To Offer Online Theater Classes Throughout April

Classes designed for adults, teens and kids will be delivered weekly starting April 5.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, is not immune to COVID-19. Like all other theaters in the state (and on Broadway), BCP was forced to dim its lights and cancel its season last year to help ensure the safety and well-being of its patrons and members during the current pandemic. To that end, Bergen County Players Academy announces the offering of online classes this spring.

Classes designed for adults, teens and kids will be delivered weekly starting April 5th and will feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in BCP's in-person
classes.

"While we are very disappointed at having to remain shuttered for now, BCP continues to be a vital-and virtual-destination for creativity and innovation this spring," says BCP President David Luke. "We are launching our virtual classes during the month of April so students can experience the arts and hone their skills - from the comfort of their homes."

Enrollment is ongoing, but spots are limited and are expected to sell out. Visit bcplayers.org for class listings, schedules and the registration form. Contact bcpcourses298@gmail.com for more information.


