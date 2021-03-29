Bergen County Players Academy To Offer Online Theater Classes Throughout April
Classes designed for adults, teens and kids will be delivered weekly starting April 5.
Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, is not immune to COVID-19. Like all other theaters in the state (and on Broadway), BCP was forced to dim its lights and cancel its season last year to help ensure the safety and well-being of its patrons and members during the current pandemic. To that end, Bergen County Players Academy announces the offering of online classes this spring.
Classes designed for adults, teens and kids will be delivered weekly starting April 5th and will feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in BCP's in-person
classes.