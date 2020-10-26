Benefit Concert Raises $1396 For Local Food Pantry

T.A.P. The Mic a virtual Halloween benefit concert surpasses goal of $350 for the Immaculate Heart of Mary Food Pantry.

Theatrical Artist's Prep of Scotch Plains, NJ, produced and hosted "T.A.P. the Mic," a Virtual Halloween Benefit Concert on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 pm in support of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Food Pantry in Scotch Plains. The concert featured 12 local performers dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes, ages 6-adulthood and was live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

The original GoFundMe goal of $350 was met the evening before the concert prompting Co-Producers/Co-Hosts Samantha Simpson and Amy Scicolone to raise the goal to $600. The event was kicked off by Westfield High School student, Bella Jarecki who brought down the house with her rendition of "I Can Cook Too" meeting the $600 goal within minutes of the show starting. The concert raised a total of $1,396 for the local food pantry which will go towards providing Thanksgiving meals for families in need this holiday season.

Theatrical Artist's Prep owner, Samantha Hahn-Simpson, states, "After our successful 'One Song' Benefit concert that streamed this past May, my co-host, Amy and I have decided to run a series of smaller scaled concerts to help support other organizations that are in need. To date we have raised close to $5,000 for local non-profit organizations." Amy Scicolone explains, "Performers are struggling and craving a performing outlet these days. We're happy we're able to provide a platform for our students to do what they love and for a great cause."

Theatrical Artist's Prep is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment where students of all ages and skill level are encouraged to create and express themselves freely. A full service performing arts studio, designed to train and assist performers, Theatrical Artist's Prep offers a variety of classes in On-Camera, Theater, Dance and Voice, giving care and individual attentional to each student by a trusted a highly experienced faculty.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You