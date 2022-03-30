BWW Review: PINKALICIOUS at The Growing Stage

Photo Credit: The Growing Stage

My family and I had the absolute pleasure to experience live theater again at The Growing Stage in Netcong NJ. This charming theater is such a special place for kids to engage in live performances. The walls are painted with vibrant storybook characters, the stage is large yet feels intimate and there is truly no bad seat in the house! My kids spent the time waiting in their seats for the show to begin pouring over every character featured on the walls.



Pinkalicious is a family favorite for us. My daughter never leaves the library without a book from the series in her pile. The show, expertly directed by Danny Campos, features familiar characters we know and love and really captures the fun energy of the series. The songs throughout feature a large variety of styles and are beautifully performed by the talented cast. Choreographed by Jilian Petrie, the dancing is joyful and effective at matching the enthusiasm of the characters. Perry Kroeger's set design fabulously mirrors the book's style with smooth and quick scene changes and great projections. Babies as young as 18 months were completely enthralled from start to finish. The run time is about 75 minutes with a 15 minute intermission to allow the kids to stretch their legs and get their wiggles out in preparation for the last half.



Pinkalicious, enthusiastically and gracefully played by Casey Esbin, is completely overcome by her love for pink. When faced with a sparking pile of homemade pink cupcakes she can hardly contain her excitement. Her busy mother and father sometimes struggle to understand their daughter's adoration for the color while her brother Peter, wonderfully played by Danny Francis, tries to find his place in the family. Ms. Esbin and Mr. Francis play the brother/sister dynastic with hilarious comedic timing. Mr. and Mrs. Pinkerton, Dave Cameron and Lori B. Lawrence, sing and act their parts beautifully. Jeorgie Smith seamlessly moves through two roles as the tap dancing Dr. Wink and Pinkalicious' best friend Alison.

If you're looking for a fun family experience, look no further. Pinkalicious runs through April 10. The Growing Stage is located at 7 Ledgewood Ave, Netcong, NJ 07857. For tickets to Pinkalicious and information about upcoming shows and events at The Growing Stage, please visit https://growingstage.com/ or call 973.347.4946.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Growing Stage