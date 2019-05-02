BWW Review: MY SON THE WAITER, A JEWISH TRAGEDY at Bickford Theater At The Morris Museum

Brad Zimmerman

Photo Credit: Michael D. Appleton

Brad Zimmerman is a people person. He knows how we tick, how we operate. He's studied the art of Being Human and spends his whole show generously imparting his knowledge. He knows just what to serve to get the laughs and the smiles and even the tears. He carefully lays out all the specials for his audience and delivers a one-two punch of comedy with a side of heart and love. All those years waiting tables has shaped him into a connoisseur of satire. Mr. Zimmerman keeps his viewers in the palm of his hand for 80 plus minutes and leaves them wanting more. He has that enchanting ability to deliver a punchline with one look giving the audience a double laugh when he actually tells us the end of the joke.

But it's more than just comedy, it's the story of a man who found the courage and inner strength to take his existence in his own hands. His show is a reminder for all of us that we are here to make progress, not perfect. That failure isn't something to be feared, no, the scariest, most terrifying thing is to let that fear get in the way of living. That's what we were put on this earth to do, live.

Zimmerman know this. He's figured it out and the story of how he got there is fun and humble and universal. He's the real deal and he's in Morristown but just for this weekend.

