BWW Interview: Sylvia Milo of THE OTHER MOZART at Bickford Theater At Morris Museum

Sylvia Milo, star of The Other Mozart playing this weekend at Bickford Theater recently took the time to answer some questions about the award-winning play based on the true story of the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus, Maria Anna (nicknamed Nannerl).

Tell our audience a little bit about your background!

I am originally from Poland, I came to the US when I was 15 and to NYC

at 18. I was first a musician, playing the acoustic and electric

violins, I joined rock and jazz bands in NYC. To find out what actors

know about being on stage that musicians may not, I enrolled into an

acting class at Stella Adler Studio. There I was given my first

monologue: Blanche DuBois from Tennessee Williams' Streetcar Named

Desire. My artistic direction came into focus.



When did you discover The Other Mozart so to speak?

I discovered the existence of this other Mozart on a short trip to

Vienna, for the New Crowned Hope festival, celebrating Amadeus

Mozart's 250th birthday. I was thrilled to explore the city following in Wolfgang's footsteps.

At the Mozarthaus Vienna (museum housed inside one of Wolfgang's

apartments), on the exit wall, as if by an afterthought, there was a

little copy of the Mozart family portrait. I saw a woman (with an

enormous hairdo) seated by Wolfgang, at the harpsichord, their hands

intertwined, playing together, looking like equals. I was astonished to discover that Wolfgang wasn't the only child prodigy in the family, that there were two Mozarts. I was astonished

that nobody was telling this story.





Tell us a little about her history! It's a fascinating story.

Maria Anna (Nannerl) Mozart was also a child prodigy, five years older

than Amadeus. Wolfgang began his piano lessons at three years old because he saw his

sister play. The two children were taught together by their father - they received

the same education in music and otherwise. They toured most of Europe

performing together as wunderkinder.

There are reviews praising Nannerl. She was even billed first at the

beginning of the tours. That all stopped once she turned eighteen. A

little girl could perform and tour, but a woman risked her reputation.

She was left behind at home in Salzburg, and her father only took

Wolfgang on the next tours. She never performed outside of Salzburg

again.

She wrote music, which Amadeus praised, but none of her compositions

survived.Perhaps she never showed it to anybody again, perhaps she destroyed

it, maybe we will find it one day, maybe we already did but we

attribute it to Wolfgang.Later in life when somebody would ask her about her talent, she would

reply, "I am only my brother's pupil".



How have the audiences been responding to the program?

With The Other Mozart I am on a mission to bring this story to as wide

an audience as possible.

The play has had 298 performances to date, including an Off-Broadway

run at HERE, in London at St. James Theatre, in Munich at the Pasinger

Fabrik, and last summer in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Cultural Center.

We have been touring all around the US for the past six years, and it

was presented in Vienna at the Mozarthaus Vienna (where I first saw

that Mozart family portrait).

The audiences are so interested in this story - most everywhere we go

we sell out the shows. Having the experience of performing the play in Europe, the US and now

in Hong Kong, with further interest in Asia, I see the story is widely

relevant today.

People connect to it in different ways - for some women it hits very

close to home as they see the progress and yet the remaining obstacles

on their career paths in regards to their gender. Some find empathy,

some are moved by the music, or engaged by the history aspect of the

play, some by the visual beauty of the show, or the fascinating story.

People respond very strongly, in an emotional way. To my surprise, men

who have daughters are especially moved by the piece. It's a beautiful

experience for us to connect is such a deep way.



Anything else we should know?

I have invited other actresses to play Nannerl, and, together with the

play's directors, I have trained them. Currently Sofi Lambert performs

the play in the US and in Canada in English and French, Daniela Galli

in Portuguese in Brazil, and Anja Bourdais is bringing the play back

to Germany and Austria in Nannerl's native tongue.



Virginia Woolf in "A Room of One's Own" imagined what would have

happened if Shakespeare had an equally talented sister. With Nannerl

Mozart we can actually trace what happened, we don't have to imagine.

And it is symbolic of so many other women's stories.

To bring this other Mozart, his sister, to people's minds is to

inspire them, and it brings women into the history of the great. It

also brings awareness to the inequalities that still persist today.

Visit their website for tickets and more information.

https://morrismuseum.org/events/other-mozart/





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories