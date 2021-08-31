BWW Interview: Mel Hancock And Nick Pascarella of the Filmed Version of A CLEAN SHOOT? at Nutley Little Theatre

"A Clean Shoot?," by the late Joe Lima of Spring Valley, NY, is play that sparked controversy over racial profiling ending in a lawsuit between the group "We The People" and the town of Clarkstown, its police chief, and the former head of its Strategic Intelligence in 2017. This play, now a film, will open Nutley Little Theatre's 2021-2022 season. I had the honor of speaking with two of the films' stars Mel Hancock and Nick Pascarella.

•Tell us a little bit about your role in "A Clean Shoot?"

Mel: I think detective Willis Paige is truly trying to understand the thought process of Officer Quinn. I didn't want to play him As Completely angry. I think detective Willis Paige was pressing Officer Quinn because he knew that the linchpin That caused his His what is a breakdown of police training and not solely racism.

Nick: I play Officer John Quinn who is involved in a questionable accidental shooting of a fellow police officer. After a year where there was an investigation, indictment and a trial, only a final interview stands in the way of returning to duty.

•We'd love to know more about your previous experience working on this piece with the late Joe Albert Lima.

Mel: first should be said that Joe was a big brother to many in the theater community. I've done this piece many times, and I believe that Joe wanted us as human beings to understand to ambiguity of the human Condition.

Nick: I had the wonderful opportunity of working with Joe in many different productions through the years and especially performing this piece in it's original play format on multiple occasions. In my early acting career, I had filled in for an actor that left the production 10 days before it's opening. That's when I met Joe for the first time. It led to many other productions working together as well as a long and treasured friendship that followed.

•This play sparked controversy ending in a lawsuit between the group "We The People" and the town of Clarkstown, its police chief and the former head of its Strategic Intelligence in 2017 over racial profiling. Can you tell us more about that?

Nick: While my co-Mel Hancock can elaborate more on this as he was one of the plaintiffs in the case, we had presented this piece as part of a fundraiser that "We The People" were doing in order to raise money for the children of the Spring Valley NY schools in 2015. Because of it's controversial nature, members of the group as well as the production were illegally reviewed by law enforcement authorities. It was exposed by investigative reporter Sarah Wallace of NBC news.

Mel: I think the events that led up to the lawsuit against Clarkstown, the chief, and the strategic intelligence unit exposed the inner workings of money Police forces. They stated on camera but they were concerned that there was a group of black men holding an event in a particular area of Rockland county. They also said that they were trying to protect the group with the people, from whom they never said. The take away from that experience is always speak up when you feel your rights are being violated.

•Why do you think it's important for this play to be performed now?

Mel: while I believe some things have changed in policing nationwide, many things remain the same i.e. the good old boys club, and the above the law culture and policing. It is media such as this second spark an open and frank dialogue that can move towards a more equitable form of policing in America

Nick: The play, although written many years ago, shows the still ever present stigma of racism even in a passive state within our society. Some might say it is even more relevant today than when it was originally written. It forces people to think and looks not at blatant racism but more of potential for passive or subliminal racism in today's society.

•What do you want audiences to take away from this film?

Mel: The take away I would like to see audience have is that while it is OK to have differing opinions, we can always question Those that we have been taught Were innately the good guys

Nick: I believe the most important goal of any production is to create thoughts, opinions and emotions in it's audience. If people talk about it and share discussion after it's done, then that goal was reached.

•Any additional comments you have, feel free to share.

Mel: I would like to thanks Nick, Gina, the whole cast and crew and Nutley Little Theatre for trusting me to be a part of this project.

Nick: A Clean Shoot? forces a person to look at perspectives that an individual may not automatically consider when not of a different culture. If our society can truly evolve into one of real equality, one must really look into that mirror and ask themselves do they really understand what it's like for individuals that are different than they are. In many cases that doesn't happen and that's where the understanding and conversations need to begin.

"A Clean Shoot?" will stream September 16-19th. Tickets are now on sale at

https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55787

Thursday September 16th at 8:00 PM

Friday September 17th at 8:00 PM

Saturday September 18th at 8:00 PM

Sunday September 19th at 2:00 PM

The cast includes Mel Hancock as Detective Willis Paige, Nick Pascarella as Officer John Quinn and Rick Levi as Officer Nick Caruso. The film also features Ebonée Collens and Damon Fischetti.

Cinematographer: Samuel Harps

Sound recordist/audio engineer: Joseph N. DiCara

Production Assistant: Gina Sarno

Set Design: Alex Oleksij, Nick Pascarella and Gina Sarno

**Contains adult language and depiction of murder. This show is not suitable for children.**

Photo credit: Gina Sarno

For more information check them out at https://nutleylittletheatre.com/ and follow Nutley Little Theatre on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ for updates.