BWW Interview: Director Ellyn Essig of THE GHOST TRAIN at Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre set to open its doors to a live audience for the first time since the pandemic, with "The Ghost Train," directed by Ellyn Essig.

Nutley Little Theatre's first live production, since closing its doors due to the pandemic, is opening this Friday October 15th. Arnold Ridley's The Ghost Train, directed by Ellyn Essig, is a comedy suspense thriller about a group of travelers stuck in a haunted train station at night in the 1930s. The station master tries to persuade them to leave the site as he is closing the station for the night. They refuse to leave, citing the lack of alternative accommodation for several miles around. He warns them of the supernatural danger of a spectral passenger train, the ghost of one that fatally wrecked in the locality several years before, that sometimes haunts the line at night, bringing death to all who set eyes upon it. Incredulous of his story, they still refuse to leave, and he departs leaving them facing a night at the station. Director Ellyn Essig took the time out of her busy rehearsal schedule to answer a few questions for BroadwayWorld!

Please tell us about yourself.

Essig: I am a commercial contracts attorney for a large telecom company. I'm married with two beautiful grown children and have lived in Bergen County most of my life.

Please tell us about your involvement in theater.

Essig: I started in theater by way of acting in plays and musicals. As an actor I performed with theater companies in New York, New Jersey and California. I am a long standing member of SAG-AFTRA. About 20 years ago I joined a local community theater and took an interest in scenic design and painting. I studied those more talented than I could ever be and developed my skills in that area. I have continued scenic design and painting to the present day working with wonderful designers on extraordinary productions. For Ghost Train, I painted and decorated this set which my long-time incredible set designer, Gerard Bourcier, designed and constructed for me. About 10 years ago I began learning the art of directing. I took a course and started with smaller pieces working up to full length shows. Since then I've directed 15 plays, musicals, comedies and dramas at various venues throughout Bergen County.

What inspired you to direct this piece?

Essig: The Ghost Train is the grand-daddy of the stranded passengers in a rural setting during a storm. I love these tales. My favorite kind of show is one that takes an audience into a fantasy and away from real life with creepy sets, awesome tech, and great costumes.. Those are the shows I want to see as an audience. They are the most fun to direct. As a community we have been through so much trauma these last 2 years and I figured that there was no better time to have a comedic ghostly thriller at Halloween than now. Knowing my husband, Rick Essig, was designing the awesome sound cues, Gerard was designing my lighting and my incredible costumer, Maureen Mulvihill, was designing our costumes, I knew I was in the best company to pull off this tricky show. These designers have outdone themselves!

What has it been like for you to direct NLT's first live show during these uncertain times?

Essig: This was my first time directing at NLT. The people at this theater were the best. Everyone was kind, supportive and enthusiastic. I was honored to be selected to direct the theater's opening live show! Coming back after this hiatus to live rehearsals and audiences posed serious challenges. Everyone auditioning was required to be vaccinated. Early on in our rehearsal process, we had a cast member exposed to COVID and therefore had to quarantine. At that time, the cast and production team collectively determined the protocols we'd follow if that happened again. So far we've been lucky. On a different note, The Ghost Train is one of the first live theater productions in Essex County since theaters reopened and the excitement of theater friends and patrons is overwhelming. I truly have an exceptional cast who individually and collectively are so funny and bring out the most in these crazy characters while also incredibly talented, they create honest fear and suspense. My crew was first rate. For me, it was a wonderful and much needed return to theater. We are so ready to perform for the community and they won't be disappointed!!

The cast includes Sean Buckley as Teddie Deakin, Rachel Alt as Elsie Winthrop, Jay Stephenson as Richard Winthrop, Ingrid Kottke as Peggy Murdock, Damon Fischetti as Charles Murdock, Derek Tarson as Saul Hodgkin, Arthur Carlson as John Sterling, Erica Wynzel as Miss Bourne, Judy Wilson as Julia Price, Nick Pascarella as Herbert Price and Drew Mullins as Lefty Jackson. The crew includes Assistant Director Kathleen Ruland and Stage Manager George Seylaz. The entire cast and crew are fully vaccinated.

Performances are October 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 8:00 PM & October 17, 24, 30 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/55231

**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater.**

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley, NJ.

For more information check us out at nutleylittletheatre.com and follow Nutley Little Theatre on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ for updates.

Photo: Courtesy of Nutley Little Theatre and Ellyn Essig