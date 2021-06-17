BUDDY GUY With Robert Randolph & The Family Band to be Presented at Paramount Theatre This November

Paramount Theatre will present Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & the Family Band on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.



At age 84, multiple GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist, singer and songwriter Buddy Guy - the recipient of the Presidential National Medal of Arts, among many other honors - is still laying down the blues with gusto, both in the recording studio and on tour.



Buddy Guy's incredible career has spanned over 50 years, yet he still sounds every bit as vital and youthful as he did back in his early days working with the late Junior Wells. Guy's latest album, The Blues is Alive and Well (featuring guest appearances by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck, and others) was named "Blues Album of the Year" in the 2019 DownBeat Critics Poll, and Guy himself was named "Blues Artist of the Year." The Blues is Alive and Well is Guy's 18th solo LP and the follow-up to his acclaimed Born to Play Guitar, which earned a 2016 GRAMMY for "Best Blues Album."



Robert Randolph and the Family Band is an American gospel band led by pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph. NPR has described the band as one with an "irresistible rock 'n' roll swagger". Rolling Stone included Randolph upon their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. The band has released six studio albums and has been Grammy nominated four times.



Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph & the Family Band, will come to Paramount Theatre on Sunday, November 7th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. For tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com.