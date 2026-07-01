BMP Producer Academy to Open Applications for Virtual Intensive in Creative Producing

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​BMP: Producer Academy is an 8.5-week all-virtual intensive in creative and tour producing for early-career producers of theater, opera, dance and other innovative, multi-disciplinary and boundary-breaking projects. The application period opens today and closes on August 2 at 11:59 pm ET.

The BMP Producer Academy seeks applicants who aspire to be industry innovators and change-makers to join its 30-member cohort this fall. The program is run by Beth Morrison Projects, a company "responsible for a sizable portion of the strongest new opera mounted in the 21st century" (The New Yorker).

For the first time since 2020, BMP also offers prospective applicants the opportunity to get a taste of the program in a free, online conversation with Beth Morrison, "Ask a Producer," on July 23 at 6:30 pm ET.

The Producer Academy offers mentorship, networking opportunities, and weekly sessions on budgeting, touring, project pitching, and the creative and production processes to build and support the knowledge and personal growth of new and diverse producers for the performing arts. During the 8.5-week program, participants meet twice weekly to explore each phase of a production life cycle and hone concrete skills they can use to develop and produce new performance works. The program also includes:

Personalized mentorship from the BMP team, with opportunities to learn directly from Beth Morrison

One-on-one mentoring with BMP creative producer Beth Morrison and BMP administrative and production staff

Networking opportunities with professional producers and presenters in the industry

Feedback on pitch materials and projects by high-level industry presenters

The faculty includes Beth Morrison, BMP's president & creative producer, and leading members of the BMP creative producing, administrative, and production teams, alongside guest speakers from across the opera, theatre, and live performance industries. The Producer Academy Director of Administration is Alexis Peart, a Chicago-based multi-hyphenate producer, arts administrator, opera singer, and music educator who also serves as an Associate Producer at BMP.

Tuition for the 2026 BMP: Producer Academy is $2,500. A $500 deposit is required upon acceptance to secure a spot in the cohort. The Producer Academy is committed to reducing financial barriers and expanding access to professional development opportunities in the performing arts. Payment plans are available, allowing participants to pay their remaining tuition balance in installments leading up to and/or during The Producer Academy. Need-based financial aid (scholarship support) is available through the application process. Applicants requesting financial aid will complete an additional section within the application.

“ASK A PRODUCER: A CONVERSATION WITH Beth Morrison”

Thursday, July 23, from 6:30- 8:30 pm ET

FREE | Online only | REGISTER HERE

This year, BMP offers a free, online conversation with Beth Morrison, whom The New York Times called "an eminence of contemporary opera," on Thursday, July 23, from 6:30- 8:30 pm ET. This is a rare opportunity to ask questions and get a a taste of The Producer Academy experience, exploring questions like: How do you turn an idea into a production? How do you get people to believe in a project before it exists? How do you build a career creating the kind of work you want to see in the world?

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