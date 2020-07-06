BLUE CURTAIN CONCERTS to Stream This Summer

For nearly two decades, Blue Curtain has been presenting musical talent from around the globe in free concerts in Princeton's Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater. This summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this beloved tradition will be taking a year off, however videos of past performances will stream "live" on Facebook and YouTube (Blue Curtain Concerts) on Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m. for 7 weeks starting July 11.

Kicking off the series will be New Jersey's own Dionne Farris and ending with the legendary Eddie Palmieri and his Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet performance at Richardson Auditorium.

"Since it would be unwise to congregate this summer we hope our audiences will continue to be inspired and transformed by the magic of live music through these videos of some past concerts."

Special thanks to Chris Allen Films and Curtis Curtis at The Vertical Corporation for the audio mix.

The schedule:

Dionne Farris - July 11

Casuarina - July 18

Freckle Legend - July 25

Lakou Mizik - August 1

Okan - August 8

The Prodigals - August 15

Eddie Palmieri and his Afro-Caribbean Jazz Sextet - August 22

Blue Curtain is a New Jersey nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting the highest quality of culturally diverse music and dance to audiences in the Princeton area.

