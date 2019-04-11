BIG FISH And Much, Much More Coming To The Ritz

The Ritz Theatre Co. is proud to present Big Fish, opening May 3.

For the youngest audiences, we opened 3 Billy Goats Gruff today, running through Saturday afternoon.

Then, April 19 and 20th only, is Disney's Lion King, Jr. Performed by kids for kids.

Followed by the first annual 10 Minute Comedy Play Festival arriving May 31st, and then The Apple Tree June 7 through June 23, presented in the intimate seventy-five-seat Black Box, as the annual Ritz June Festival.

Big Fish

May 2 through May 19

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, starring Robert Guillaume, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest!

Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son

Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre for an experience that's richer, funnier, and BIGGER than life itself.

Director Matt Reher is excited about bringing Big Fish to the Ritz Theatre audiences: "There's a beautiful brilliance to seeing a show at The Ritz Theatre.



Big Fish is a perfect show for The Ritz Theatre stage. It delivers a 'big musical' performance with a 'small musical' cast that lets the audience focus on the story. Big Fish is absolutely enjoyable for the entire family!

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 2 @ 7:30 pm (Preview)

Friday, May 3 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 4 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 5 @ 2:00 pm

Wednesday, May 8 @ 7:30 pm

Friday, May 10 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 @ 1:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 @ 2:00 pm

Wednesday, May 15 @ 7:30 pm

Friday, May 17 @ 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 18 @ 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 19 @ 2:00 pm

In the Ritz Gallery:

Richard Heacock

Richard Heacock is an accomplished artist residing in Haddonfield, NJ. He has studied under James Repenning and Mary Elizabeth Wagner, both graduates of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia, PA.

All works in The Ritz Gallery are for sale, a portion of the proceeds benefits the theatre.

Now through 13th only!

3 Billy Goats Gruff

Running Now through April 13 only

Three clever Billy goats do their best to outsmart a big, grouchy troll who lives under the bridge they must cross on their way to the meadow with the finest, greenest grass in the land.

Will theheroic trio of not-so-gruff Billy goats triumph over their grumpy foe?

Find out in thefun-loving version of this classic folktale, perfect for a springtime jaunt to the theater!



Friday April 12 @ 10:00am

Saturday April 13 @ 10:00am

Saturday April 13 @ 1:00pm

3 Billy Goats Gruff at The Ritz Theatre Co.





Coming April 19 & 20 only!

Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imaginations of audiences around the world, and now, in a continuing partnership, this celebrated musical comes ytheway via the creative and collaborative minds behind The Ritz Theatre Company and McMagical Productions.

Showcasing sixty of the most talented young performers in the South Jersey area, the African savanna comes to life on the Ritz stage with Simba, Rafiki, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale.

Performed by kids, for kids!

Directed and Choreographed by Lindsey Krier

Music Direction by Nicholas French

Three Shows Only!

Friday April 19, 2019 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday April 20, 2019 @ 2:00 pm

Saturday April 20, 2019 @ 7:00 pm

Disney's Lion King, Jr. on The Ritz Theatre Co. Website

Opening May 31

Proudly presenting thefirst annual 10-MINUTE COMEDY PLAY FESTIVAL, a two-day theatrical experience filled with hilarity and hijinks, bringing to life original pieces written by practiced and promising playwrights from around the country!

Tickets on sale May 25th!

Coming June 7th, running through June 23

June of 2019 once again finds us in the Black Box with theRitz June Festival.

The Apple Tree is a collection of three musicals that are unrelated and, yet, strangely connected. Funny, touching, and remarkably memorable, it's a little show with a big heart.

2019 subscribers get a $15.00 ticket to enjoy this bonus show!

This theatrical jewel is presented in theseventy-five-seat, intimate theatrical setup with general admission, and is performed in the round during the month of June!

Directed by Bruce A. Curless

Ongoing at The Ritz

