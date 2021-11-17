BETSY WOLFE: HOLIDAY RETURN to be Presented at Holmdel Theatre Company

Holmdel Theatre Company will once again present Betsy Wolfe in its holiday edition of the wildly popular Broadway at the Barn series with Betsy Wolfe: Holiday Return on Friday, December 3rd at 8 PM ET.

One of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation, Wolfe has starred in numerous Broadway shows and sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and two Met operas.

For one night only, this Broadway songbird will bring the magic of the barn to life with her stunning setlist of everything from Broadway hits to holiday favorites! Skip the trip into the city, the best of Broadway is right here in your backyard at the barn!

Holmdel is delighted to once again welcome Wolfe back after two consecutive years of acclaimed holiday concerts here at Holmdel - last year's livestreamed A Pants Optional Holiday*and other things I know in 2020 and 2019's Broadway at the Barn: Holiday Edition.

"It's not the holiday season here at Holmdel until Betsy Wolfe graces our stage with her phenomenal vocals and presence, '' said Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director Colleen Cook. "We are so fortunate to be able to bring a talent such as Betsy's to Holmdel year after year and spread some much needed holiday cheer to our community."

This performance will be a live in-person full capacity event INSIDE the Duncan Smith Theatre.

In order to provide the safest environment for its patrons, proof of Covid vaccination will be required for entry OR proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test (within 72 hours of show) for

anyone under the age of 12 and those who are unvaccinated due to a disability or religious

belief. All current Covid guidelines will be followed at that time.

Tickets are $45 and now on sale online.

Sound and lighting design by HTC Technical Director Chris Szczerbienski.

Additional information available at https://www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/