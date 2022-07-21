Axelrod PAC To Host Summer Concerts At Bell Works

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas will join Grammy Award-winning bandleader Vince Giordano and pianist Art Topilow for a night of Broadway at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31 on the deck at the iconic Bell Works in Holmdel. Joining them on stage will be award-winning vocalist and saxophonist Danny Bacher.

A leading artist on the New York cabaret scene, Andreas starred on Broadway along with Kelsey Grammer in La Cage Aux Folles. She captured theatergoers' hearts as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady and created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel. Andreas was nominated for Tony Awards for her roles in On Your Toes and Oklahoma.

She has performed concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center.

The New York Times described her Feinstein's 54 Below performance of PIAF-No Regrets as "electrifying her audiences, transforming them with pure alchemy and delicately killing with the sheer beauty of her voice..."

Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist Vince Giordano has performed at Town Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Newport Jazz Festival for the past four decades. His recording projects include soundtracks for HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Grey Gardens and Mildred Pierce. His band, the Nighthawks, has been seen in numerous films and television shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Martin Scorsese's film, The Irishman.

Giordano's passion for music from the 1920s and 1930s began at age five. He has since amassed a collection of more than 60,000 band arrangements from that era and studied with important survivors from the period. His passion and commitment to authenticity led him to create a sensational band of like-minded players.

Dr. Art Topilow is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and medical oncology and is senior attending physician at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center. As a lifelong professional pianist, he is seen frequently in concerts at the Jersey Shore area. Dr. Topilow received the Lifetime Award for Artistic Excellence from the Axelrod PAC.

Danny Bacher is a master of the soprano sax, combining his virtuosity on the instrument with a talent for comedy and narrative storytelling. He is cut from the cloth of the great Louis Prima and Mel Torme, swinging, scatting and singing with a smoky voice. Bacher was awarded the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award and is ranked as one of the country's top male vocalists (National Jazz Times).

"The Axelrod is thrilled to be returning to Bell Works for another series of summer concerts, beginning with a night of Broadway jazz with Christine Andreas and Danny Bacher, followed by the Weeklings singing the Beatles on August 7 and then Motor City Revue on August 28," said Axelrod's Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco.

This performance, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, will be held at the rooftop bar at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106 ext. 14 or visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.