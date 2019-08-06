Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre Hosts a 'Mad Hatter's Tea Party' to Celebrate their Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

To celebrate the debut of Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's newest production, Alice in Wonderland, the Axelrod is hosting a "Mad Hatter's Tea Party" for parents and children on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:15 PM before the start of the 7 PM performance.

The event is open to patrons who purchase an adult and child ticket combo. The tea party will feature light fare food and tea, a photo opportunity with costumed dancers from the cast, as well as face painting to give the children a special "look" for the party.

"This is a fun, wonderful opportunity for parents to introduce their children to the magical world of theater and dance," said the Ballet's Board President Elise Feldman. "Every child has creative potential, and recent studies by the National Endowment for the Arts show that exposure to the arts (visual/music/dance) can positively contribute to a young child's social and emotional skills."

Alice in Wonderland will be presented on Sunday August 18 at 7pm; Wednesday August 21 at 7pm; and Sunday August 25 at 2pm & 7pm. Ticket prices are as follows: Regular Adult: $54, Regular Senior: $36, Students: $36. To purchase tickets to Alice in Wonderland please click here. Tickets may also be purchased through the box office: 732-531-9106 Ext. 14.

The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater, New Jersey's newest professional ballet company, was established in the fall of 2017 under the leadership of President Elise Feldman and Artistic Director and Choreographer Gabriel Chajnik. The mission of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater is to inspire an appreciation for dance-in both dancers and dance enthusiasts-through artistic excellence, innovative choreography, and exhilarating performances. As part of the organization's educational mandate, Chajnik and his team of dance professionals inspire and teach young dancers to express their talent, explore their creative spirit, and expand their artistic horizons. This training is designed to underscore the joy of dance and prepare young dancers for the challenges of a career in dancing or a life of loving dance.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is a professional theater offering main-stage musicals with casts and production teams from New York City and beyond as well as original concerts throughout the year. The Axelrod fosters artistic excellence by showcasing varied and distinct cultural programs that enrich the imaginative, intellectual, and creative soul, while cultivating an appreciation of diverse communities through the pursuit of the arts. For more information, please visit www.axelrodartscenter.com





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You