Avenel Performing Arts Center Hosts Scholarship Master Class Auditions for New Jersey and New York High School Students

Two masterclass/auditions will be held in the genre of contemporary ballet Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Feb. 16, 2021  

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Avenel Performing Arts Center will be hosting two masterclass/auditions in the genre of contemporary ballet and offering two $64,000.00 Dance Merit Scholarships to study at La Roche University in Pittsburgh.

The company will also offer two $1,000.00 Scholarships for Bodiography's 2021 Six Week Summer Dance Intensive. Dancers residing in New Jersey will audition from 4-5:30pm and dancers residing in New York will audition from 6-7:30pm.

For the in-person experience, on the stage of the Avenel Performing Arts Center, the company will adhere to strict COVID protocols and social distancing requirements, and all artists will be COVID tested producing a negative result. Dancers will be reviewed by region.

The company reaching out to dance schools in the region to invite interested students, who are juniors and seniors in high school, to register for the auditions to ensure that everyone can be safely accommodated.

If you or your student is interested in participating in the audition class, please register at the link below. The 90-minute class will include ballet and contemporary dance. Register here: http://new.bodiography.com/avenel0226.cfm.

For more information and to sign up for the audition, visit http://new.bodiography.com/avenel0226.cfm.


