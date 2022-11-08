Audra McDonald Will Perform at NJPAC in April 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Audra McDonald to Newark, N.J, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM.



Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her singer and actress artistry. Blessed with a luminous soprano and an incomparable gift for dramatic truth-telling, she is as much at home on Broadway and opera stages as she is in roles on film and television. With six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards (both stemming from her LA Opera debut in Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogany), an Emmy Award, and a long list of other accolades to her name, she is among today's most highly regarded performers. In addition to her theatrical work, she has a significant career as a concert and recording artist, regularly appearing on the world's great stages.



Audra McDonald is perhaps the most astounding performer of our lifetimes-a once-in-a-century artist with a miracle of a voice. To hear her live is to hear "singing" invented right before you. It's no surprise this Tony-winning actor of all time (with six awards) and the only person to ever win in all four acting categories. Her list of unforgettable performances spans Broadway (Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Shuffle Along); solo albums (Way Back to Paradise, How Glory Goes, Happy Songs, Build a Bridge, Go Back Home, Sing Happy); and TV and film (The Good Fight, The Gilded Age, Beauty, and the Beast, Respect).



Acclaimed by The New York Times as a "one-of-a-kind musical super-talent," Audra McDonald was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015. She received a 2015 National Medal of Arts - America's highest honor for achievement in the arts - from President Barack Obama. In addition to her work on stage and screen, she is noted as a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth. She is currently starring in the CBS All Access drama The Good Fight. To learn more, please visit AudraMcDonald.net.

The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund, and the Smart Family Foundation/David S. Stone, Esq., Stone & Magnanini.



Tickets to see Audra McDonald go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10:00 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.