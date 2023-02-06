Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audience Votes In THINK FAST One Act Play Competition At The Theater Project

While there will be several individual awards during the THINK FAST competition, only one play will be chosen as the winner of the $500 Judges' Pick award.

Feb. 06, 2023  
Audience Votes In THINK FAST One Act Play Competition At The Theater Project

Theatergoers from throughout North America will get to experience and participate in live theater-from home- as voters in The Theater Project's (TheTheaterProject.org) prestigious THINK FAST short play competition, March 2-4.

Eight plays-some submitted from as far away as Seattle, WA-have been chosen as finalists in the THINK FAST competition, a cornerstone in the spring season of The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for new works in New Jersey and beyond.

Submissions for THINK FAST were invited this fall and the eight finalists, chosen by a committee of playwrights, are; Kim Ferse (Seattle, WA), Helen Mao (Olney, MD), Cindi Sansone-Braff (East Patchogue, NY), Teddy Durgin, (Wake Forest, NC), Michael Towers (Westford, MA), Marcus Harmon (Brooklyn, NY), Curt Strickland (Stoughton, MA) and Sarah Congress (Ashbury Park, NJ). Both Sansone-Braff and Congress are repeat finalists.

This is the 10th year for the THINK FAST competition and the third consecutive using the Zoom, 'vote from home' format. The event is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival, which provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May.

"By holding this competition via Zoom, we're able to bring live theater into homes throughout the country and give everyone-including the authors' friends and family-the opportunity to participate in the voting," said Theater Project award-winning playwright and THINK FAST coordinator Joseph Vitale.

While there will be several individual awards during the THINK FAST competition, only one play will be chosen as the winner of the $500 Judges' Pick award.

Plays are pre-recorded and broadcast live on March 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include a link to a live, post-broadcast Zoom meet-and-greet after each performance, where audience members can chat with the actors, directors, playwrights, and event organizers. The prizes, including commendations for best actor, actress, and director, are announced at the Virtual Cocktail Party following the final performance on Sunday at 2 p.m.

For further information or tickets, visit info@TheTheaterProject.org or phone 908.809.8865.



New Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson Quintet Photo
New Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson Quintet
New Jersey Repertory Company has announced the Weeks & Peterson Quintet will be performing two sets at NJRep on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00pm and 8:30pm.
Justin “Jud” Gauthier and BETWEEN TWO KNEES at McCarter Theatre Center Photo
Justin “Jud” Gauthier and BETWEEN TWO KNEES at McCarter Theatre Center
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jud Gauthier about his career and his role as Larry in 'Between Two Knees.'
Jersey City Theater Center Offers Workshop By Thomas Richards, Protégé Of Je Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Offers Workshop By Thomas Richards, Protégé Of Jerzy Grotowski
“The Potential of Song,” a Masterclass led by Thomas Richards, theater director and former Artistic Director of the Workcenter of Jerzy Grotowski and Thomas Richards in Pontedera, Italy, and assisted by members of Theatre No Theatre, will introduce each participant to an exploration of work on songs of tradition.
BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentines Day Gift For Music Lovers Photo
BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music Lovers
Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out.

More Hot Stories For You


New Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson QuintetNew Jersey Repertory Company Announces A New Series Featuring Weeks & Peterson Quintet
February 6, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company has announced the Weeks & Peterson Quintet will be performing two sets at NJRep on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00pm and 8:30pm.
BergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music LoversBergenPAC Has The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift For Music Lovers
February 3, 2023

Still looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out.
THE COLOR PURPLE to be Presented at The Ritz Theatre Company This MonthTHE COLOR PURPLE to be Presented at The Ritz Theatre Company This Month
February 3, 2023

Directed by Kyrus Keenan Westcott, The Color Purple runs at The Ritz from February 10th through February 26th.
Algonquin Announces the Cast and Creative Team of WAIT UNTIL DARKAlgonquin Announces the Cast and Creative Team of WAIT UNTIL DARK
February 3, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter thriller, Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from February 18 through February 26.
NJPAC Presents Valentine's Day All-Star ComedyNJPAC Presents Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy
February 3, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents has announced the hysterical line-up for the Valentine’s Day All-Star Comedy Show.
share