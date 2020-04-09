Aspire Performing Arts Launches Online Classes And Private Coaching For Ages 8 Through 18

Aspire Performing Arts Company has announced online class offerings and private coaching for students ages 8 through 18. While your family is staying safe at home, your child can still have access to the highest-quality theatre education.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 25 National Youth Arts Awards.

Aspire PAC's classes are designed to build on the skills needed to excel in musical theatre, including song and monologue performance, character development, improvisation, and audition techniques. Private coaching is also available for ages 8 and up.

Group classes include:

Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 8-13)

Mondays, 4:00PM to 5:00PM (6 sessions/6 weeks - begins April 13)

Spend an hour with us each week taking a look at different characters and the songs they sing. You'll work together with a group, but receive individual instruction on both the acting and vocal facets of performance in musical theatre.

Acting Skills and Techniques (Ages 10-15)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:00PM to 5:00PM (6 sessions/3 weeks - begins April 14)

Students will have the opportunity to learn and practice a variety of acting techniques, receiving individualized attention and feedback while working in a group setting.

Musical Theatre Dance (Ages 11-18)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:15PM to 6:15PM (6 sessions/3 weeks - begins April 14)

In this course, students will learn jazz technique and choreography from some of their favorite Broadway Musicals including Hairspray, Shrek, Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line, and more!

Devising and Playwriting (Ages 11+)

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:15PM to 6:15PM (6 sessions/3 weeks- begins April 13)

Students will work in an ensemble setting to create their own original short play, including own unique material with a clear understanding of plot progression and character development.

Songwriting - A Collaborative Journey (Ages 12+)

Wednesdays and Fridays, 4:00PM to 5:00PM (6 sessions/3 weeks - in progress, new session to begin soon)

No experience necessary! Students will explore the creation of both music and lyrics through fun writing exercises, creative thinking, and group collaboration.

Most classes culminate in a virtual showcase or works-in-progress event. Discounts for two or more class registrations are available.

Private Coaching - Ages 8 and Up

If one-on-one time is what you are seeking, whether to focus on individual performance, audition technique, or voice, several instructors are available for private coaching with ages 8 and up. Sessions can be booked from 30 minutes to 1 hour in length.

Limited space is available. For more information and to register, visit Aspire PAC at www.aspirepac.com or call 201-220-4933. You can also find Aspire PAC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @aspirepac





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You