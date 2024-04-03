Arts Institute Of Middlesex County To Present GAYAPRIL And More This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arts Institute of Middlesex County is presenting, promoting, and supporting a multitude of arts and culture events, exhibitions, and shows throughout April. These events are free to enjoy for all County residents and beyond.

April's event highlights include:

Spark Night – GayApril: Join the Zimmerli Art Museum on Thursday, April 4, for an evening to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride at Rutgers University and in the New Brunswick community, as they showcase the queer art of drag as well as important contributions of queer artists who participated in Windows of Understanding. The night will include drag performances, hands-on artmaking, pop-up tours, and light refreshments will be served.

East Jersey Old Town Village Opening Weekend: On Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, Middlesex County invites visitors to kick off the 2024 season at East Jersey Old Town Village. Join historical interpreters as the Village springs to life through trades, crafts, and a staged British occupation of the Village!

Union Muster: On Saturday April 27, and Sunday April 28, from 10 am to 4 pm, experience the sights and sounds of the Civil War era at East Jersey Old Town Village. Attendees can interact with historical interpreters including Union officers and soldiers, learn what it means to “pass muster” with firing demonstrations and combat maneuvers, and witness what camp life was like with musicians, medical personnel, and civilians. There will also be crafts for children, food trucks, and activities for all ages.

Throughout the month of April, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/artsandculture for full details on all the events listed above and many more!