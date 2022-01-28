Arts Ed Newark To Receive One Of Three Piloted Impact100 Essex Equity Grants

Arts Ed Newark has been selected as one of (3) Essex-County non-profits as recipients of Impact100 Essex's Equity Grants. For the first time, along with their larger $100,000 Impact grant, Impact100 Essex funded three $15,000 unrestricted Equity Grants available to BIPOC-led non-profit organizations (nonprofits led by Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) in Essex County. The recipients of these grants are: Arts Ed Newark, Sierra House (in East Orange) and Newark Science and Sustainability.



"We are grateful that Impact100 Essex is recognizing the specific challenges of Leaders of Color in this sector," said Lauren Meehan, Director of Arts Ed Newark.



The unrestricted nature of the funding is meant to highlight the trust Impact100 Essex has in the county's non-profit leaders, and will be used by Arts Ed Newark to increase its work in advocacy, trauma-informed care and engagement alongside various stakeholders such as educators, families, school leaders, funders and more, in the name of increasing arts education equity. As the pandemic ensues in Essex County, the need for this work is only increasing.

