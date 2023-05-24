Arts Ed Newark To Receive $80,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

This continued project will further deepen six ongoing years of helping to develop a Trauma Informed/Healing Centered City through arts education.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 2 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony Photo 3 Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony
NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park Photo 4 NENAproductions Brings Dinner Show To Porta In Asbury Park

Arts Ed Newark To Receive $80,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Arts Ed Newark has been approved for a $80,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Cultivating a Creative Newark Through Collective Impact using a Trauma Informed Healing Centered Lens.

This continued project will further deepen six ongoing years of helping to develop a Trauma Informed/Healing Centered City through arts education. Arts Ed Newark's  project is among 1,130 projects across the country, totaling more than $31 million, that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2023 funding.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Cultivating a Creative Newark Through Collective Impact, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

“We began in 2017 by laying the groundwork, introducing concepts and common language around Trauma-Informed Care. And now we can begin to move into Healing-Centered Engagement, bringing fresh attention to parents and caregivers, demonstrating both how the arts can play a role to address trauma and how Arts Ed Newark's resources can be immediately leveraged,” said Lauren Meehan, Director of Arts Ed Newark. “It's a natural connection that only we can help bridge.” 

Since 2017, Arts Ed Newark's Trauma-Informed Care/Healing Centered Engagement (TIC/HCE) professional development has focused on important elements of trauma-informed learning environments i.e.: creating spaces where students feel culturally, emotionally, and physically safe; forging trust; student choice and control over participation; creating shared power and relationships through collaboration; empowering youth by leveraging their strengths; and building cultural humility and responsiveness. 

For more information on other projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

For more on Arts Ed Newark and Healing-Centered-Engagement, visit https://www.artsednewark.org/healing.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Premiere Stages at Kean University Names 2023 Premiere Play Festival Finalists Photo
Premiere Stages at Kean University Names 2023 Premiere Play Festival Finalists

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has selected its four finalists for the 2023 Premiere Play Festival.

Cast Revealed For American Theater Groups RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Photo
Cast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

 American Theater Group (ATG) has announced the cast of its next production -- Right to Be Forgotten -- a searing new drama by Sharyn Rothstein.  The show will run June 8-10th at JCC MetroWest in West Orange, NJ and June 15-18th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge. 

Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES Photo
Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.

This summer, Centenary Stage Company presents their summer musical series featuring Rock of Ages and Seussical the Musical. Performances for Rock of Ages will run July 6 – 16 and Seussical will run July 27 – August 6 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

bergenPAC Presents Craig Morgan: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY TOUR 2023, May 26 Photo
bergenPAC Presents Craig Morgan: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY TOUR 2023, May 26

​​​​​​​bergenPAC announces one new show going on sale this week: Craig Morgan: God, Family, Country Tour 2023God, Family, Country Tour 2023 on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTENCast Revealed For American Theater Group's RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN
Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.
Edgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street PlayhouseEdgar Herrera Named Managing Director Of George Street Playhouse
VACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the HumanitiesVACNJ Receives Grant From the National Endowment for the Humanities

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Right To Be Forgotten
JCC MetroWest (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Shrinking Shrinking World
New Jersey Repertory Company (5/04-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Mary’s Playtime by Tim McArthur
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Icons: A Tribute To Frankie Valli & Johnny Maestro
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Doesn't Kill You
West End Arts Center (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mazel Tov Cocktail Party!
Morven Museum & Garden (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You