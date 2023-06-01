'Art Takes the Bench' Calls For Artists

The online application form must be completed and uploaded  by June 21, 2023. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 3 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo 4  Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER

 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen and the Borough of New Milford have announced a call for three visual artists or artist teams to design and paint murals on three public benches in three public parks for the 'Art Takes the Bench!' project.  The project plans to introduce residents of New Milford and the borough's visitors to local artists' talents, while also providing visual attractions that create more interesting, inviting open spaces.             

 'Art Takes the Bench' seeks to accomplish these five goals:

               • to beautify the community of New Milford by incorporating public art into open spaces,

               • to engage residents and passersby by providing attractive, art-filled seating areas,

               • to endorse arts and culture, as a powerful tool to build a stronger community and enliven public spaces,

               • to make public art accessible to people with visual challenges, and

               • to provide art-based work opportunities for local artists showcasing their talents.

            Each bench serves as a canvas for a painted mural using these themes selected by the community of New Milford to create in a park: library in Williams Field, fish in Hardcastle Pond, and New Milford Spirit in Sutton Place.  Three artists or artist teams will be selected and assigned to design, paint, and seal protectively each mural on a bench.  The artist or artist team must be available to paint publicly the bench at New Milford’s National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from approximately 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

            On each bench, a plaque in braille will be created describing the imagery of the artwork, making the art accessible to people who are blind or visually challenged.  The artist or artist team will provide a short detailed written description of their mural that will be translated into braille.  

Submit Applications

            Applicants must be at least 18 years old and either work or live in New Jersey.  New Milford-based artists are encouraged to apply.  A juried selection committee will choose the artists using the following criteria: creativity of design, prior experience with outdoor murals, artistic excellence and how imaginatively the theme is communicated.  Each artist or team selected for the project will receive $750 in compensation and a $150 supply budget.

            Applicants must log onto Artcall.org, follow the instructions, and provide the requested information.  The online application form must be completed and uploaded to https://artsbergen-art-takes-the-bench.artcall.org/ by June 21, 2023.   The selection of the artists will be announced the week of July 10.  The selected artists must attend the mandatory painting event at New Milford's National Night Out on August 1, 2023, with the benches completed by August 11, 2023.

            This program is made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs from funds generated by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
 



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

West Windsor Arts Announces Summer Lineup Of Live Music Photo
West Windsor Arts Announces Summer Lineup Of Live Music

West Windsor Arts is marking the unofficial start of summer by officially announcing its 2023 lineup of free summer concerts. West Windsor Arts is once again presenting a summer music series that offers more than three great concerts.

Review: SORDID LIVES at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin Tootin Good Time Photo
Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time

Labeled as “a black comedy about white trash,”Sordid Lives, though by name sounds like an unsavory show, is in actuality an enjoyable hootenanny. The setting is July 1988 in small-town Winters, Texas and everyone’s lives have been upturned by the peculiar passing of family matriarch, Peggy. Peggy was a good Christian woman who hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room.The show chronicles the lives of Peggy’s family and associates from the time of her passing to her funeral as everyone tries to make sense of the nonsensical death.

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH THE LEGENDARY GLADYS KNIGHT Comes to NJPAC in November Photo
AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH THE LEGENDARY GLADYS KNIGHT Comes to NJPAC in November

The Empress of Soul-seven-Time Grammy Award winner, Gladys Knight will perform live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 12th, at 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023 Photo
New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep,” located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present PRIDE 2023. This month-long celebration includes an Art Gallery Show, a Photography Exhibit, and five one-act plays running throughout the month.


More Hot Stories For You

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH THE LEGENDARY GLADYS KNIGHT Comes to NJPAC in NovemberAN INTIMATE EVENING WITH THE LEGENDARY GLADYS KNIGHT Comes to NJPAC in November
New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023New Jersey Repertory Company Celebrates PRIDE 2023
Explore Warren Partners With Centenary Stage Company To Sponsor Their 2023 SUMMERFEST Of EventsExplore Warren Partners With Centenary Stage Company To Sponsor Their 2023 SUMMERFEST Of Events
Summer Theater Project Returns To Burgdorff Center In Maplewood For 2023Summer Theater Project Returns To Burgdorff Center In Maplewood For 2023

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seth's Broadway Concert Series starring Beth Leavel
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda: The Musical
Mayo Performing Arts Center (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blithe Spirit
The Lord Stirling Theater Company (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Music Mountain Theatre (5/26-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You