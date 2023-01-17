Art In The Atrium Presents 'Soul Of African American Art' Visual Art Exhibit at MPAC

Art in the Atrium, Inc. (ATA), a non-profit volunteer arts organization founded in Morris County that champions Black art excellence, returns with its second major exhibition at Mayo Performing Arts Center's Art Upstairs and Starlight Galleries.

In its continued partnership with MPAC, ATA presents "Soul of African American Art." The exhibit runs from January 11 through March 5. A reception will take place Sunday, January 22 from 3 pm - 6 pm. The reception is free and open to all.

Soul of African American Art is an all new exhibit featuring 58 selected works of art by 31 artists. The artists range from emerging new artists to well established and known artists. Charles Craig, Onnie Strother, Stephanie Taylor and Rosalind Nzinga Nichol have curated this exhibit.

"Art in the Atrium is excited to partner with MPAC for a second exhibition to bring African-American fine art to its galleries in downtown Morristown," said Rosalind Nzinga Nichol. "We're proud and delighted to showcase the stellar work of established master artists, alongside emerging artists. We hope the MPAC patrons enjoy it and recommend it to their family and friends."

"MPAC welcomes Art in the Atrium back to our venue for what promises to be an inspirational and beautiful exhibition representing Black art excellence in New Jersey," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We're thrilled to be partnering with them for the second consecutive year to exhibit significant works by noted and rising Black artists from our region."

Soul of African American Art is one of five planned in-person Art in the Atrium exhibitions slated for 2023 throughout various locations in North Jersey, including its annual exhibition at the Morris Museum and its signature exhibit, the 31st annual at the Atrium Gallery in Records and Administration building located at 10 Court Street in Morristown.

"We do hope to see all of our old friends, and some fresh new faces as well," adds Aaron Shruby, ATA Operations Director. "Covid has kept art lovers apart for far too long....we hope to see you at one or more of our upcoming events!"

Since its inception in 1991, ATA has proudly exhibited fine art from the African diaspora in venues throughout northern New Jersey. Its annual exhibit at the Atrium Gallery in the Morris County Courthouse has become the largest of its kind in New Jersey by successfully showcasing art by emerging and established artists. ATA has successfully helped launch the careers of now celebrated artists such as Alonzo Adams, Leroy Campbell and Bisa Butler among others.

Artwork displayed at MPAC is available for purchase. The galleries are open prior to MPAC events, Tuesdays from 12 pm to 2 pm, and by appointment. Private group tours are also available. To make an appointment, call 973-539-0345, ext. 6587.