Art House Productions Welcomes Vanity Ray As New Virtual Drag Bingo Host

Virtual Drag Bingo will be held every Friday night at 8:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST.

Art House Productions has announced Vanity Ray as the new host for Virtual Drag Bingo. Starting October 16, Virtual Drag Bingo will be held every Friday night at 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST. Vanity Ray will host 4 virtual rounds of BINGO using Zoom. Each round's winner gets a prize. Prizes include gift certificates to Jersey Social and the West Side Partnership, bingo boards, and cash for the final round! Bingo boards cost $12 each.

Vanity Ray is the self proclaimed Broadway Barbie of New Jersey! She started her career in Asbury Park, moving north to Jersey City where she's lived for over a year now. At the clubs, you can find her high kicking, hair whipping, or eating chicken fingers in the kitchen. Whatever the case, you're sure to have a laugh (whether at her or with her) when Vanity Ray is in the building.

"I love to entertain," says Vanity Ray. "These are some harsh and scary times we are living through right now and my goal is to have people check their troubles at the door and just have FUN. Friday night online bingo is the perfect opportunity to relieve stress and kick off the weekend. Log on and have a KiKi because your Friday nights have just gotten a little more vain."

On Friday, May 1, Virtual Drag Bingo at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ received national attention when the program was featured in a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert entitled "John Mulaney Reads The Internet's Community Calendar."

Every Friday night, join the staff at Art House and Jersey City's Vanity Ray for a VIRTUAL DRAG BINGO extravaganza! Upcoming themes include:

October 30 at 8:00pm EST - Halloween Spooktacular - Calling all our bad witches, celebrate Halloween with us at bingo this week. Attend if you dare!

November 6 at 8:00pm EST - Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice - Got a sweet tooth, or do you like it hot? Show your allegiance by dressing Sweet or Spicy for Bingo this week.

November 13 at 8:00pm EST - The Cat's Meow - MEOW! Show that you are the king or queen of the jungle by dressing as your favorite animal for Bingo this week! (furry friends are invited too)

November 20 at 8:00pm EST - Diva's Week - Donna or Diana? Madonna or Gaga? Get camera ready and dress like your favorite diva for Bingo this week.

As in regular bingo, you can use the same board for all 4 rounds or buy more to increase your odds. Boards will be emailed after registration. To register online, please visit: https://bit.ly/3aOpkSK. Registration closes at 5:00pm EST on the day of the event. Cash prize is a percentage of ticket sales; the more people that play, the higher the cash prize!

Art House Productions also provides private bingo parties for corporate events and personal celebrations. Previous parties have been held for company happy hours, college student groups and birthday parties. "My friends surprised me with [Virtual Drag Bingo] and the moment I joined the zoom call, I knew it was going to be amazing. The music was spot on to my taste, the jokes had me dying of laughter and the little roasts were hilarious. Everyone who joined the call had a great time. I truly enjoyed Drag Bingo and recommend it to anyone celebrating a birthday, bachelorette/bachelor party or need a way to stay connected with friends," says Samantha of Los Angeles, California. To book a private party, please visit: https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/onlineeventrentals

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. Make sure you've updated to the most recent version, 5.3.1. (You can check your version by following these steps.) The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

