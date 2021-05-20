Art House Productions Celebrates Artists With Disabilities With 'Virtual Access JC Fridays'

Art House Productions has announced "Virtual Access JC Fridays," on Friday, June 4 at 6:00pm EST - 9:00pm EST, online via Zoom. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, music and dance performances, art demonstrations, and studio tours from 20 participating artists and organizations. The full event descriptions are available on www.jcfridays.com.

Access JC Fridays aims to be inclusive and encourages participants to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in its many forms. 55% of the presenters are showcasing work from artists with disabilities in their segments.

"Virtual Access JC Fridays is an incredible opportunity to meet all types of artists with disabilities, and for those artists to showcase their work in a completely accessible setting," says Art House Access Committee Chair Rachel Handler.

"It is imperative for arts organizations to not only make their programs accessible for patrons, but also for artists themselves," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "Virtual Access JC Fridays puts inclusivity at the forefront of our quarterly festival, giving these talented artists an intentional platform to meet new patrons and sell their work. The virtual format allows artists the ability to present from wherever they are most comfortable, eliminating some of the barriers that artists with disabilities frequently face."

Admission is free, advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, please visit www.jcfridays.com. The event will feature live ASL interpreters and Closed Captions. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

Virtual Access JC Fridays Lineup - June 4, 2021

6:00pm - 7:00pm EST: The Heights, Greenville, West Side & Historic Downtown

7:00pm - 8:00pm EST: Historic Downtown

8:00pm - 9:00pm EST: Historic Downtown & Journal Square

Presenters with a * next to their listing have an in-person component to their event. To read more, click here.

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.