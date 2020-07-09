Art House Productions Announces Upcoming Themes For Virtual Drag Bingo

Art House Productions has announced upcoming themes for Virtual Drag Bingo with Harmonica Sunbeam. Starting July 17th, Virtual Drag Bingo will be held every Friday night at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST. Harmonica will host 4 virtual rounds of BINGO using Zoom. Each round's winner gets a prize, including gift cards to local restaurants, plus the winner of the final round receives a cash prize. Bingo boards cost $12 each.

On Friday, May 1, Virtual Drag Bingo with Harmonica Sunbeam at Art House Productions in Jersey City, NJ received national attention when the program was featured in a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert entitled "John Mulaney Reads The Internet's Community Calendar."

Every Friday night, join the staff at Art House and Jersey City's favorite Queen, Harmonica Sunbeam for a VIRTUAL DRAG BINGO extravaganza! Upcoming themes include:

July 17 at 9:00pm EST - Dog Days of Summer: Join us for a paw-ty celebrating the heat of summer! Grab your sunglasses, bring your favorite pooch, and play Bingo!

July 24 at 9:00pm EST - Pretty in Pink: Grab a glass of rosé, dust some blush on your cheeks, and drape yourself in pink!

July 31 at 9:00pm EST - CAMP: Show off your most over-the-top looks at Bingo this week! Think the 2019 Met Gala!

August 7 at 9:00pm EST - Blast Off / Outer Space: Bingo will be outta this world! Show off your metallic, glow-in-the-dark, and intergalactic looks!

As in regular bingo, you can use the same board for all 4 games or buy more to increase your odds. Boards will be emailed after registration. To register online, please visit: https://bit.ly/3aOpkSK. Registration closes at 5:00pm EST on the day of the event. Cash prize is a percentage of ticket sales; the more people that play, the higher the cash prize!

Art House Productions also provides private bingo parties for corporate events and personal celebrations. Previous parties have been held for company happy hours and birthday parties. To book a private party, please visit: https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/onlineeventrentals

"My friends surprised me with [Virtual Drag Bingo] and the moment I joined the zoom call, I knew it was going to be amazing. The music was spot on to my taste, the jokes had me dying of laughter and the little roasts were hilarious. Everyone who joined the call had a great time. I truly enjoyed Drag Bingo and recommend it to anyone celebrating a birthday, bachelorette/bachelor party or need a way to stay connected with friends," says Samantha of Los Angeles, California.

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during this pandemic. While the doors to their physical space might be temporarily closed, they are here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light when you need a bit of inspiration and affirmation.

In the coming days, weeks, and months, they're planning artist features & profiles, performance videos, online galleries, and livestreaming community events! For information about upcoming digital events and features, please visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/art-home, along with their Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more information. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://bit.ly/398W33P.

