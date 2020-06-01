Art House Productions Announces Lineup for VIRTUAL ACCESS JC FRIDAYS

Art House Productions has announced "Virtual Access JC Fridays," on Friday, June 5 at 7:00pm EST - 9:30pm EST, online via Zoom. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, live music, performance acts, and educational demonstrations from 14 participating venues. The online event is free and open to the public.

Access JC Fridays focuses on inclusion and encourages participants to present work from artists with disabilities and/or work that celebrates disability in any of its many forms, including, but not limited to: impairments that are cognitive, developmental, intellectual, mental, physical, and sensory. The event will feature live ASL interpretation and Closed Captions. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

Admission is free, advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, please visit www.jcfridays.com.

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC; New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and supported by Art Fair 14C.

Support for Access expenses on this production provided in part through funding from Access A.R.T./New York, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).

"From art tutorials and studio visits, to live music performances and the premiere of the Jersey City Community Poem, Virtual Access JC Fridays is the perfect showcase of the diversity within Jersey City's arts community," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "By moving the event online and making accessibility a priority, participants will have the unique ability to experience and interact with every venue and artist!"

"I get immense joy making my art with other people. During the pandemic this is not a thing," says artist Theda Sandiford. "I am grateful for the opportunity afforded by Virtual Access JC Fridays to build with my community again. We may be separate but we are not apart."

"I am thrilled that Art House Productions accepted the momentous undertaking of a Virtual Access JC Fridays. Katia Bulbenko's show opened right before the "Shelter in Place" went into effect. Virtual Access JC Fridays allows us to reach a broader - and hopefully - a new audience. We are so grateful to be able to participate!" says Kristin J. DeAngelis, SILVERMAN Building Curator for Katia Bulbenko 'Fragments/Reassemblage".

7:00pm-8:05pm

Silverman/Majestic Theatre Condos

Jersey City Writers

Ed & Mary's

Theda Sandiford

Project Greenville

Art House Gallery

Jersey City Community Poem Premiere

8:05pm-8:10pm - Intermission

8:10pm-9:30pm

SMUSH Gallery

The Art Project

Matheny Arts Access

Dineen Hull Gallery at Hudson County Community College

No Dominion Theatre Co

Pro Arts JC

Art House Productions

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You