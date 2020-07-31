Art House Productions Announced the Completion of Its First Commissioned Mural

Art House Productions has announced the completion of it's first commissioned mural, "The New House of Color," by Bryant Small, Leondro Comrie, and Loren Abbate. The mural is located in the interior of Art House Productions, located in the Cast Iron Lofts Building, 262 17th St., Jersey City, NJ 07310. The public may view the mural during weekend gallery hours by appointment only.

In June, Gallery Director Andrea McKenna reached out to Bryant Small to discuss a possible mural project for an interior space at Art House Productions' multidisciplinary arts center in Jersey City. Bryant expressed that he, Leondro and Loren had just been discussing their desire to do a project like this together. The three artists shared a residency program at Eileen S. Kaminsky Family Foundation (ESKFF) for the winter 2020 season, which takes place at Mana Contemporary in Jersey City. The project was completed in one week, with most of it planned but leaving some room for creative inspiration to guide the mural as each of the artists worked collaboratively. The artists worked in shifts to maintain social distancing and wore masks.

Upon completion of the mural, Bryant revealed that the mural is dedicated to his dear friend, Javiera Rodriguez, who passed away in April due to CoronaVirus. The title, "The New House of Color" is a direct dedication: The meaning of the name Javiera in Spanish is "new house" and Bryant thought it most fitting. In addition, Javiera's signature was her perfect red lip and therefore a pair of red lips can be found within the mural.

"It was such an honor to be asked to work on this project and to develop a colorful abstract concept that spoke to the vibrancy and energy of our collective artistic sensibilities, but also as a tribute to Javiera Rodriguez, a force of nature, artist and loving friend, who we lost to COVID back in April," says Bryant Small. "This mural was done in paint, love and joy."

"This mural was a long time coming and the fact that it's dedicated to my best friend and business partner, makes it all the more meaningful, something I was not aware of until it's completion," says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. "I think timing is everything and it seems that this mural happened when it was supposed to."

The public is invited to view the mural during weekend gallery hours, Sundays from 12pm-2pm with 15-minute appointments. Appointments must be scheduled in advance; maximum 2 people per appointment. Face coverings and social distancing are required. To schedule an appointment, please email Andrea McKenna at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Art House Productions is located at 262 17th Street in Jersey City and is a 5,500 square foot facility with elevator access, accessible bathrooms, and wheelchair ramp accessibility. For additional accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call (201) 918-6019.

Bryant Small - Bryant Small is an Award Winning artist who lives in Jersey City, NJ and balances a social marketing and media career in New York City. Bryant has a love of culture, color and all things sparkling. In his art, he loves to toe the line of free abstraction with vibrant color blending and pushing beyond pretty. His Alcohol Ink pieces are free flowing, unpredictable and levitate from the page. Recognized as a Conception Arts, Global Art Collective 2017 Award For Excellence Winner, and selected as one of International Art Market Magazine's Gold List of Top Emerging Contemporary Artists, Bryant has shown his work in several collective and individual shows throughout the United States and has pieces that are part of Private Collections around the Globe. He lives by the words: "Broken Crayons Still Color... and a little glitter and sparkle NEVER hurt anybody!" www.bfly777.com

Loren Abbate - Loren is a graduate of the School of Visual Arts and attended Studio Art Centers International in Florence, Italy. She has had a lengthy career teaching visual arts and creative inspiration in schools and organizations across the globe. Loren has been the recipient of numerous grants and residencies including the Art Center/South Florida (Miami), Anderson Ranch Art Center (Aspen) and this will be her second term with ESKFF at Mana Contemporary (Jersey City). She has also been an artist-in-residence at Art Print International (Spain) and DEDALO Art Center (Italy). Her work has been exhibited in numerous commercial galleries, institutions, collections and art fairs including Christie's (NYC), Dairy Art Center (Colorado), Museo Afroamericano (Venezuela) & Art Basel (Miami Beach).

Loren has a wild and beautiful imagination that she intends to capture in this next series of paintings entitled 'Metamorphic'. This series will be researching gems, minerals and crystals to propose sacred, mystical and architectural dwelling spaces. Loren will be using a wide color spectrum and visionary inspirations that invite viewers to consider new ways of congregating in places like temples, churches, synagogues, museums, schools and homes. Loren is hopeful to develop the visual and verbal language for a cultural transformation toward equity, beauty and collective appreciation for everybody. www.lorenabbate.com

Leandro Comrie - I have always been interested in people and their stories. As a kid, I would sit in my aunt's and godmother's kitchen, respectively, and listen to their stories. The stories were about them and other people, but far from being gossip oriented; they were focused on life experiences and lessons on how to approach life from a kinder perspective. Those conversations left a seed in me, and I watched it grow through the years and realized how easy it was for me to connect to people emotionally. I had learned to welcome people and their stories. At some point, I considered studying psychology, convinced it was the best way to put this trait to good use, but I turned to painting instead. Through painting, I am able to connect not only with other people's stories but also with my own. No painting reveals a specific story, but instead, they are the sum of many stories. My subject matter tends to be broad, and inclusive for this reason. I don't wish to paint solely about one story or focus on one sentiment. The human experience is a combination of emotions that rise and subside. Therefore, my work can be a mix of heartbreak, love, death, friendship, lust, kindness, sexuality, spirituality among other things, things that as human beings we can relate to.

As an artist, I am intrigued by how we negotiate these aspects of our lives and how we navigate life itself in different times and spaces, always striving to make the best of our lives. www.leandrocomrie.com

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions produces and presents original theater, events, visual arts, adult and youth arts education classes, festivals such as Your Move: New Jersey's Modern Dance Festival and the Jersey City Comedy Festival, and the free city-wide arts festival, JC Fridays. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.

